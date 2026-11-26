Namibia's leading racehorses, Pee Jay and Katiti Komambo, are set for another exciting showdown when they headline the N$200 000 MTC Summer Cup at the Rehoboth racetrack this Saturday.

Thousands of horse racing enthusiasts are expected to converge on Rehoboth for the prestigious event, which will bring together some of the country's top Thoroughbreds and Nambred horses in a 15-plate programme.

Organised under the auspices of the Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA), the competition promises an exciting day of racing, with some of the country's most competitive horses battling for honours.

Pee Jay, one of the leading Thoroughbreds in the country, enters the competition as a strong contender following a series of impressive performances, including victories at the Naris Turf Fun Day in Rehoboth.

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Owned by Sakie Burger and ridden by jockey Jakobus Mohallye, Pee Jay will be looking to maintain his winning momentum against a competitive field.

However, standing in his way is Katiti Komambo, the dominant force in the Nambred division, who will be carrying the hopes of local breeders.

Representing Okahandja Racing, Katiti Komambo has enjoyed an impressive season under trainer and jockey Mario Dan Dirks, demonstrating consistency and endurance in previous competitions.

Stepping up against the Thoroughbreds in the main plate will provide the horse with an opportunity to test its ability against some of the country's finest competition.

The clash between the two horses is expected to add an exciting dimension to the event, with Thoroughbreds generally known for their acceleration, while Nambreds are recognised for their stamina and endurance.

Other notable contenders include BR's newly acquired Whisper, Eamon Freygang's Unbroken Promises, Champion Warrior of WT Racing, Golden Resano of Professor Supporters Club, Riverside's Bitterwasser and Isiphekepheke from Ovitoto.

Competitive field across 15 plates

Beyond the headline showdown, spectators can expect several competitive races across the 15-plate programme.

The Nambred Open 2 000metre (m) is expected to attract particular attention, with Katiti Komambo having dominated the category for much of the season.

In his absence from the race, the competition could open the door for a new winner, with Soldier Boy, Bin Laden, Inyembezi, Slim Shady, Bokkie, Miss Lollipop, Hotline, Golden Fire and She's a Lady among the contenders.

Tsumis Turf Club's Soldier Boy, who has previously finished behind Katiti Komambo, will be among the horses looking to seize the opportunity.

The Import D-Division 1 800m is also expected to produce a fierce contest, featuring American Matador, King Celtillus, Vulcanite, Crystal Maiden, Chief Helmet, Blurred Vision, Desert Fox and Dead Poet Society.

Meanwhile, five horses will compete in the Import Graduation 1 600m, where Flight Engineer faces Love of USA, Red Ruby, Time Master and Southern Stream.

In the Nambred Graduation 1 600m, Otjinene-based Magreth, an offspring of the popular racehorse Von Trotha, will be among the horses seeking victory.

Magreth will face competition from Angermund Racing's emerging horse Scofield, while Surprise and Hotline will also be looking to make their presence felt.

The Import Maiden 1 400m will feature Aethewulf, Admirals Crest, Leif Erikson and The Iron Duke, all chasing their maiden victories.

Another exciting contest is expected in the Import D-Division 1 000m, where Donny Tee, fresh from winning the main race at the Alex Angermund Race Day in Rehoboth, will face King Celtillus, Love of USA, Extreme Pain, Vulcanite and Desert Fox.

Rivals renew rivalry

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Interestingly, Pee Jay and Katiti Komambo will also feature in separate races, with Katiti competing in the Nambred A-Division 1 000m and Pee Jay in the Import Open 1 400m.

The two horses previously met at last year's MTC Independence Cup in Okahandja, where Pee Jay claimed victory while Katiti Komambo finished second.

Dirks said he was confident his horse was in good form and capable of challenging any opponent.

"This horse is special. I know it very well, and we have dominated all competitions this year, except for the defeat at the Alex Angermund Race Day. I fear no one and respect all opponents, but Katiti is in good form to win," he said.

The first race at the event is scheduled to start at 10h00.

Entrance fees are N$50 for adults and N$20 for children, while motorists will pay N$10 to enter the racetrack. Food vendors interested in setting up stalls will pay a registration fee of N$600.

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