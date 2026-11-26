The government is planning to improve housing and sanitation conditions for marginalised communities, including the San community living at Ombili Informal Location in Eenhana, Ohangwena region.

The initiative is aimed at providing decent shelter and improving the living conditions of communities that continue to face challenges in accessing proper housing and sanitation.

Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice-President responsible for Marginalised Communities, Moses //Khumub, made the remarks during a visit to the San community in Eenhana as part of a fact-finding mission to understand their living conditions and challenges.

During the visit, //Khumub encouraged community members to take education seriously, describing it as an important tool for improving their lives and helping them participate in the country's mainstream economy.

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"Education is the only equaliser and an essential tool that every formerly marginalised person should embrace," He said.

The Office of the Vice-President, through its Division of Marginalised Communities,

recently concluded a multi-regional consultation mission in the Omaheke, Oshikoto and Ohangwena regions.

The Ohangwena visit was the final part of the mission, which aimed to bring regional leaders together to improve coordination and ensure the effective implementation of national housing and sanitation programmes.

According to the Office of the Vice President's site visit report, the consultations focused on including housing and sanitation initiatives for marginalised communities in the Sixth National Development Plan.

The discussions also highlighted the need for accurate records of all houses constructed by the government to improve accountability and avoid differences in reporting.

Regional governors, regional councils and local authorities expressed their willingness to work together to speed up service delivery for marginalised communities.

The report further stated that affected communities welcomed the initiative to provide decent shelter.

During the engagement in Eenhana, //Khumub also met with the Ohangwena Governor and other stakeholders to discuss suitable ways of providing houses that respond to the specific needs of the San community.

The Office of the Vice-President commended the leadership of the three regions for their cooperation in promoting inclusive national development.

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