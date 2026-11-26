Namibia is mourning the death of iconic liberation struggle and former Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Libertine Inaviposa Amathila.

Dr Amathila, Namibia's first black female doctor died in the early hours yesterday at the age of 84.

Her death was announced by Minister in the Presidency Charles Mubita. Mubita described her passing as a tremendous loss to her family and the nation.

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Amathila was born on 10 December 1940 in Fransfontein in the Kunene region. She was one of the country's prominent figures in the struggle for independence and subsequent nation-building.

She dedicated much of her life to improving access to healthcare and education,

particularly among vulnerable communities, both during the liberation struggle and after independence.

Mubita said Amathila belonged to a generation of courageous Namibians who made immense personal sacrifices in pursuit of the country's freedom and independence.

He said her compassion for the less fortunate and commitment to improving the living conditions of vulnerable members of society remained defining features of her life.

"Today, Namibia mourns the loss of an extraordinary patriot whose life was defined by courage, sacrifice, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the Namibian people," Mubita said.

Amathila's journey into medicine was shaped by her childhood experiences, particularly witnessing the poor conditions in hospitals when her mother became ill. Her experiences under apartheid also influenced her political consciousness and determination to contribute to Namibia's liberation.

She went into exile in 1962 and, with the assistance of SWAPO, secured a scholarship to study medicine in Poland under the party's Nationhood Programme.

She graduated from the Warsaw Medical Academy in 1969. She later obtained further qualifications in nutrition and public health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Following her studies, she worked in SWAPO refugee camps, providing medical services to Namibians in exile.

Her political involvement grew alongside her medical career. At SWAPO's 1969 consultative congress in Tanzania, she was appointed deputy secretary for health and welfare on the party's Central Committee and director of the SWAPO Women's Council, positions she held during the liberation struggle.

In 1990, Amathila became a member of the National Assembly and was appointed Minister of Regional and Local Government and Housing. She later served as Minister of Health and Social Services from 1996 until 2005.

In March 2005, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, a position she held until her retirement from active politics on 21 March 2010.

During her public service, she also served as chairperson of the World Health Organization's Regional Committee for Africa in 1999 and president of the 53rd World Health Assembly in 2000.

Beyond government, Amathila remained committed to community development after retiring from politics. She continued supporting education and improving living conditions in disadvantaged communities.

In 2012, she published her autobiography, Amathila: Making a Difference, documenting her experiences in education, exile, politics and the liberation struggle, with the intention of inspiring younger generations, particularly women.

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Her contributions were recognised through several honours, including the Ongulumbashe Medal for Bravery and Long Service in 1987 and the Nansen Refugee Award in 1991.

In 2023, Otjomuru Combined School was renamed Libertine Inavipisa Vihajo-Appollus Combined School in recognition of her contribution to the community.

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare expressed sadness over her passing, describing her as a distinguished patriot, dedicated public servant and pioneering leader.

Ngurare extended condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and comrades. He said her contribution to Namibia's liberation, independence and nation-building would remain firmly etched in the country's history.

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