The Nigerian Correctional Service says three of five condemned inmates who were prevented from escaping at Oke-Kura Custodial Centre later died, prompting an investigation into the incident.

Three inmates have died following an attempted jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Oke-Kura, in Ilorin, Kwara State, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, has disclosed.

Mr Nwakuche announced the deaths on Wednesday during a return visit to the facility, where two condemned inmates escaped last week.

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He said seven inmates on death row attempted to breach the facility's security during the incident. While five were prevented from escaping, two succeeded.

The controller-general, however, said three of the five inmates who were stopped from escaping later died.

"Seven condemned inmates on death row tried to breach security of this custodial facility. They couldn't make their way out, five of them. Two succeeded in making their way out of the facility," he said.

"But unfortunately, we are informed that three out of the five who could not access the scene later lost their lives. And that's an unfortunate incident."

Mr Nwakuche said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, directed him to return to the facility to assess the situation and report back.

He said the Service had constituted an investigation team to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine whether any personnel were involved in misconduct.

"And the minister wanted us to come immediately to assess the situation. So a team has been set up to investigate the matter thoroughly and report back. And if we find out that anybody was involved in that, naturally the law will take its course," he said.

He added that the investigation would involve clinical, medical and intelligence processes, assuring that the Service would not protect anyone found culpable.

Two injured inmates receiving treatment

The controller-general said two other inmates who were prevented from escaping were receiving medical attention at a government hospital.

He declined to disclose the hospital's location, citing security reasons, but said the inmates were receiving adequate care.

"They are also being taken care of very well within the government hospital, which we cannot disclose now for security reasons. But they are being well medically taken care of," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Nwakuche said efforts were ongoing to recapture the two inmates who escaped from the facility.

He said the correctional service was working with other security agencies to track them down.

"Naturally, we are following them. We are working with other sister security agencies when they are trailed. And we can assure Nigerians that they have no hiding place. It might take time, but we'll get them," he said.

Background to the escape

The latest development follows the escape of two condemned inmates, identified as Segun and Abraham, from the Oke-Kura Custodial Centre.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the inmates escaped in the early hours of Wednesday after reportedly scaling the facility's perimeter wall.

Mr Abraham was said to have previously escaped from the Mandala Custodial Centre but was rearrested and transferred to Oke-Kura, where he escaped again.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Correctional Service launched a search for the escapees and placed officers on red alert.

During an earlier visit to Ilorin, Mr Nwakuche acknowledged the possibility of negligence by correctional personnel and promised an investigation into the escape.

He said officers found culpable would face sanctions, adding that the incident was unacceptable.

Overcrowding at Oke-Kura

Mr Nwakuche also raised concerns about overcrowding at the Oke-Kura facility, disclosing that it housed about 685 inmates despite being built during the colonial era.

He said more than 70 inmates at the facility were on death row, with some having spent over 10 years awaiting the execution of their sentences.

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"We have over 70 condemned inmates, inmates on death row. And some of them, unfortunately, have stayed over 10 years as inmates on death row. That is a terrible situation," he said.

The controller-general disclosed that more than 4,000 inmates were on death row across the country.

He appealed to state governors to consider commuting the death sentences of inmates to life imprisonment, particularly where the death warrants could not be executed.

He said such a decision would allow the Service to transfer the inmates to less congested facilities, where they could undergo rehabilitation and acquire vocational skills.

"Throughout the Federation, we have over 4,000 inmates on death row. And we've been appealing to the necessary authorities, the governors, to do what the law permits them to do," he said.

He added that overcrowding put pressure on correctional officers, infrastructure, and inmate management.

The latest incident adds to a series of security breaches at custodial facilities across Nigeria.