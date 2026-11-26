No, Nigeria's immigration service did not exclude the south-east from passport printing reforms

IN SHORT: A post going viral on Facebook claims the Nigeria Immigration Service has paused passport printing in the South-East region. But the post is misleading and omits part of the original NIS press release. NIS has centralised passport production at its headquarters in Abuja, ending printing at local offices.

"Do you know that Nigeria Ministry of Interior and Immigration Services under Tinubu and APC have paused printing of Nigerian passport in the whole of South eastern states part of the (Biafra region)," read several posts on Facebook.

The posts feature a two-page press release supposedly from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), clarifying the passport production centralisation reform.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dated 5 August 2026, it outlines a five-phase migration plan to onboard passport offices to the new system. The listed phases cover the North-Central, North-West, South-West, South-South and North-East, notably excluding the South-East.

In September 2025, NIS launched a centralised passport production facility in the capital, Abuja.

Previously, passport offices across the country could print the booklets. Under the new system, applicants must still visit local passport offices to apply for and collect passports, but printing now happens only in Abuja.

Some users claim the omission of the South-East, or "Biafra region", from the circulating document is deliberate.

Biafra is a region in eastern Nigeria that declared independence in 1967, triggering a civil war that lasted till 1970. After the war, it was reintegrated into Nigeria.

We found the same claim here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But are the posts accurate? We checked.

Misleading posts

Africa Check conducted a keyword search and found that the Facebook posts omitted a page from the original full press release that mentions the South-East.

We found the three-page full press release on NIS official social media accounts. It includes the South-East in the five-phase implementation plan, covering the six geopolitical zones, embassies, and consulates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement explains that the reform involves moving passport production from offices across the country to a centralised centre at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

"The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to clarify the ongoing implementation of its Passport Centralization Reform following public enquiries and misconceptions arising from the phased migration of production in passport offices across all the six (6) geopolitical zones in the country to the Central Personalization Centre, Service Headquarters, Abuja," reads part of the NIS Instagram post.

The South-East is listed under phase two, which the statement says has been completed, contradicting the impression created by the incomplete document shared in the Facebook posts.

Passport offices nationwide continue to process applications and issue passports, while the booklets are printed in Abuja.

The posts are misleading.

The same claim was found here, here, here, here, here, here and here.