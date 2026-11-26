Video of Nigeria's APM event falsely shared as rally for ADC presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar

IN SHORT: Social media posts claiming this video shows Nigeria's African Democratic Congress rally for presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar are false. The video is from a concert organised by supporters of Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde.

A video is circulating online alongside claims that it shows a rally in southwestern Nigeria for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

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The video is captioned: "ADC South West in for Atiku Abubakar."

A graphic at the top-right corner of the video shows campaign details for Abubakar and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi.

The graphic reads, in part: "ADC is set to officially flag off its campaign in Sokoto state on 31st October, 2026."

Abubakar is one of Nigeria's opposition politicians looking to unseat president Bola Tinubu in the country's January 2027 general elections.

But does this video show an ADC rally? We checked.

Video from another party's rally

Africa Check carefully examined the video and noticed that the person holding a microphone on stage repeatedly shouted "APM". The Allied Peoples' Movement, or APM, is one of Nigeria's political parties.

We also ran a Google reverse image search of keyframes from the video. The results led us to earlier versions of the footage posted here and here.

Another version of the same video shows the men on stage from a different angle, with some wearing T-shirts written: "Seyi Makinde for 2027 President." It was posted with the caption: "Alhaji Taiwo Adebisi Akande ati BOYE Nation x JAF MOVEMENT CONCERT."

Seyi Makinde is the incumbent governor of Oyo state and APM's presidential candidate.

He shared photos from the event on his X and Instagram accounts, captioned: "At the Boye Nation/JAF Movement Mega Concert in Ibadan today, we welcomed defectors led by Ajiboye Sangogade (Boye Nation) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to our party, the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM). We will continue to work towards victory in the 2027 general election."

This shows the video is not from an ADC rally in the south-west, as the posts claim. We also found no reports of the said rally held in the region.

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The claim is false.