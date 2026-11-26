THE Sims International School at Ablekuma Newtown and its environs would be full of fireworks this weekend when it plays host to the "Who is Who" Season 2 community games organised by Nkoo Bright Limited, a non-governmental organisation.

The two-day event, which is expected to kick-start on Friday and end on Saturday, would pitch two communities together as they show their prowess in sports.

Others call it the battle of the Ga municipalities as Ga West comes face to face with Ga Central in a platform to show which municipality is superior in sports.

Mr Sedem Afenyo, MP for Amasaman, and Mr John Desmond Sowah Nai, Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West, would lead the team from the Ga West Municipality, while Emmanuel Addotey Allotey, MCE, Ga Central, and Emmanuel Tobbin, MP for Anya Sowutuom, would lead the Ga Central team.

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Other high-profile guests expected to attend include the Ministers of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, and Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, respectively; Ms Linda Ohenewaa Amerley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister; and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a former Minister of Education.

Also expected to be in attendance are Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku; Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Black Starlets Head Coach; George Afriyie, a football administrator; and Andre Ayew, a former skipper of the national football team, the Black Stars.

In an interview, Mr Nkoo Joseph, the Director of Nkoo Bright Limited, organisers of the event, told the Times Sports that all was set for the championship, which features a line-up of events including a quiz competition, dance competition, singing, cultural display and cadet display.

Saturday's event, to be held at the Assemblies of God Education Centre Park, Ablekuma Abeaku, would feature an inter-community football gala competition.

The fixtures would have staff of Ga West Municipal Assembly face off with their colleagues from Ga East Municipal Assembly; Abease XI against Newtown XI; and other matches involving six teams from other communities.