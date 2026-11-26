Although a 2-1 defeat by Malawi in the quarter-finals of the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in August ended their hopes of direct qualification, the Black Queens' victory by the same scoreline against Côte d'Ivoire in the African play-offs has given them another chance to reach Brazil.

From November 28 to December 5, they will compete in the preliminary phase of the Play-Off Tournament, where Ghana will face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea.

In this six-nation showdown, only two teams will secure their place in the final stage of the play-offs, scheduled for February and March 2027.

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After taking over as Ghana coach in January 2025, Sweden's Kim Lars Bjorkegren has quickly made his mark, leading the Black Queens to third place at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, held in 2025. Bjorkegren, who has also been in charge of the men's national team on an interim basis since November, now wants to take things to the next level and lead his players onto football's biggest stage.

Confident in his squad's qualities, he knows the challenge will be a tough one, but made his ambitions clear in an interview with FIFA.

FIFA: What is your mindset going into the preliminary phase of the Play-Off Tournament?

Kim Lars Bjorkegren: For us, it was like a second chance. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to qualify directly through the WAFCON. So we see this tournament as a great opportunity to make up for it. And I think we, the players and the staff, see this as a good chance for us to go all the way. That's the target. We know it's not going to be easy, but we believe in ourselves and we know we are a difficult team to beat. If we just can score when we have the opportunities, then I think we're going to have a good chance.

FIFA: After losing in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, you bounced back by beating Côte d'Ivoire in the play-offs. What struck you most about your players' reaction?

Bjorkegren: I think it shows a lot. We had some injuries and we were pretty tired at the end of the WAFCON tournament. But the mentality is really, really strong. So when you think that they are ready to give up, they always push a little bit more and a little bit more.

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Our goal was to go a little bit longer at WAFCON, but we didn't. But in the end, we found the energy. The girls really showed up and we took this opportunity to make sure that we stayed in the qualification.

FIFA: You'll now be facing Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea. What are your thoughts on these opponents?

Bjorkegren: Ecuador, I know that they are a good team, I know that they have some good players. So that's going to be a tricky one. About the other two teams, we have less information so far, but the good thing is that we play Ecuador in the first game and then we play the other ones, the second and the third games.

Then we will hopefully have a little bit more information about them because they have played as well.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren: Ghana haven't taken part in a FIFA Women's World Cup since 2007. What would qualifying for the 2027 edition mean for the country?

I think it means a lot. We saw it when we took the bronze medal in the WAFCON one year ago. But there were some real upsides, like when you saw a dad go into a sports store and bought some football shoes for his girl. Those kinds of things, it's really nice to see that they open their eyes for the women's team.

FIFA: The 2027 World Cup will be held in the iconic location of Brazil - is that an extra source of motivation?

Bjorkegren: Of course. For me, there are some places that are a little bit 'extra' when a tournament is played there. I remember 1990, when I was nine years old, when the men's team played in Italy. It feels a little bit like football is coming home when you play in Brazil.