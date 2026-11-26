A 39-year-old ex-convict suspected of a series of rape and robbery cases in Kade in the Eastern Region has died after sustaining gunshot wounds during a police operation.

The suspect, identified as Kwaku Asomani, was also linked to the death of a 28-year-old woman, Esther Opoku, whose body was found in the Guggisberg area of Kade on October 1, 2026.

A statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Eastern South Regional Police Command, DSP David Fianko-Okyere, said preliminary investigations had linked the suspect to seven incidents of robbery and rape involving female victims recorded between February 19 and November 10, 2026.

The statement indicated that the victims, aged between 18 and 54, were robbed of various sums of money and personal belongings before being sexually assaulted.

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It further disclosed that investigations had linked Asomani to the death of Esther Opoku, whose body was discovered opposite Hotel De Nyarko in the Guggisberg area of Kade.

According to the statement, following intensive surveillance operations, a team of investigators from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, working with personnel of the Kade District Command, located the suspect on November 14, 2026, at Assemblies of God, Kade.

He sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and subsequently died.

A search of his person and residence led to the retrieval of a face cap and other clothing items which had been identified by some of the victims.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased woman and said arrangements were being made to provide psychosocial support for the surviving victims.

The Command also reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to combating violent crimes and ensuring public safety.