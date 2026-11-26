opinion

On November 16 in Vienna, five European governments of Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands stood beside Rwanda and announced they were exploring a "return hub" for people deported from the EU, with transfers envisioned from 2027.

Condemnations followed from human rights and humanitarian organisations. No formal agreement has been published. Key details remain unresolved. Rwanda should welcome scrutiny.

But beyond "Is Rwanda suitable?" or "Is Europe cruel?", there is another important question. What is the actual life of the person at the centre, and who is willing to improve it?

Irregular migration tests every nation's conscience. How we treat people arriving with nothing says a lot about our values.

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Fears that people transferred from Europe could be exploited, left unprotected or forgotten deserve answers. Any agreement must guarantee fair procedures, safe housing, healthcare, education and independent monitoring.

Asking whether people sent to Rwanda will be treated well is fair. But we must ask honestly in both directions. What is life today for a rejected asylum seeker in Europe? Many face legal limbo, restrictions on work, overcrowded centres or homelessness.

Consider a young man who leaves Eritrea or Sudan, crosses the Sahara, survives detention in Libya and boards a boat that might sink. In Europe, he waits. Months become years. A corridor becomes a life on pause. If rejected, he may disappear into informal labour, where exploitation is easy and protection rare.

Winning a televised argument does not improve his life. The question is whether we can build something better than indefinite uncertainty. Criticism of Rwanda does not, by itself, make anyone safer in Europe.

What Rwanda knows about being unwanted

I write as a son of a country that learned about displacement the hardest way. After 1959 and again in 1994, Rwandans fled by the hundreds of thousands.

We know what it means to stand at a border while someone decides whether you are a person or a problem. We remember being unwanted and those who opened the door.

Rwanda hosts well over 100,000 refugees, including Congolese families at Kiziba refugee camp, where children born in exile have become adults. In 2019, Rwanda, UNHCR and the African Union established an emergency transit mechanism for people evacuated from Libya.

These experiences do not answer every criticism. They remind us that displacement is lived experience here.

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Some suggest Rwanda seeks financial gain. Any funding requires transparency. Yet there is an irony. Receiving migrants is described as an economic burden in Europe but a financial opportunity for Rwanda.

Neither description tells the whole story. Hosting vulnerable people requires schools, clinics, language support, protection and jobs. Rwanda is small, densely populated and still building prosperity. Nobody should be moved without safeguards.

Any plan must mean shared responsibility, funding and accountability. Above all, the people affected must be heard before decisions are made. Their skills, fears and hopes should guide its design.

The deeper question

Europe, too, must be honest about its choices. Returning people whose claims have failed is a legitimate policy debate. But "failed" describes a legal outcome, not a human being's worth. People without refugee status still have rights.

If this plan merely moves people out of sight, it will fail wherever the hub stands. If it offers lawful options, work, support for voluntary return and investment in countries of origin, it could become something better.

Migrants and refugees should not be treated as incapable of building lives in Rwanda. Many bring skills, resilience and ambition. But possibility must never substitute for protection.

Europe must also improve conditions within its borders through faster, fairer procedures, regularisation where justified, protection from exploitation and real pathways to belong.

The writer is a scholar, analyst and Peace Ambassador.