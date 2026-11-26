Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA, Zambia and China have renewed their commitment to accelerate the revitalisation of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), targeting 30 per cent project completion by January 2027.

The modernisation of the railway, alongside the proposed TAZARA Prosperity Belt, is expected to transform the historic transport link into a modern economic corridor, creating investment opportunities, boosting cross-border trade and generating jobs across the region.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2028, although railway operations will continue as rehabilitation works progress on the line, which began operating in 1976.

Speaking during a tripartite meeting on the railway's revitalisation and the Prosperity Belt in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe, said the project offers an opportunity to transform TAZARA into a commercially viable and economically productive railway.

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He said the initiative goes beyond infrastructure investment, providing a foundation for stronger regional economic integration, competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Dr Maghembe stressed that success should be measured not only through improved infrastructure and increased cargo volumes but also its impact on employment, local businesses and livelihoods along the corridor.

He said the Prosperity Belt linking Tanzania and Zambia will stimulate investment in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and logistics while promoting local value addition and cross-border trade.

He noted that about 80 per cent of transit cargo entering Dar es Salaam Port is destined for neighbouring countries, including Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dr Maghembe said Tanzania will address outstanding regulatory requirements by Friday, while Zambia has committed to resolving its challenges within 10 days. He said the project, which started in 2025, has so far achieved seven per cent progress, with the next target being 30 per cent by January 2027.

China's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Miao Deyu, said civil engineering works have starte. For his part, Zambia's Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet responsible for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Siazongo Siakalenge, said the Prosperity Belt should integrate railway, road, energy and digital infrastructure to facilitate regional trade.

He said Zambia plans to increase annual copper production from slightly below one million tonnes to about three million tonnes by 2031, creating additional cargo for transportation through TAZARA to Dar es Salaam Port.

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Tanzanian Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Prof Godius Kahyarara, said China has ordered 760 freight wagons, 34 locomotives and 5,500 tonnes of railway tracks to support the modernisation programme. Deliveries of the wagons are expected to begin in January 2027.

The project, valued at 1.4 billion US dollars (about 3.7tri/- ), is fully financed by China. He said the works include upgrading railway signals, replacing worn-out tracks and rehabilitating bridges to improve safety, speed and reliability.

Additionally, 16 modern passenger coaches and two passenger locomotives have been ordered. Prof Kahyarara said the 1,860-kilometre railway from Dar es Salaam to Kapiri Mposhi will remain operational during rehabilitation, with priority given to sections identified as bottlenecks.

He said Tanzanians and other regional users will begin benefiting from improvements before the project is completed in 2028.