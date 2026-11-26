Dar es Salaam — THE government is stepping up efforts to regulate the land and property sector through stronger private sector collaboration, with emphasis on formalising unplanned settlements, improving urban planning and promoting orderly development across the country.

Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, said private sector participation was essential in addressing persistent challenges in land management, improving property administration and developing sustainable urban centres.

He, spoke of the determination in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday when opening a working session between the ministry and companies involved in urban planning, land surveying and real estate development.

Dr Akwilapo said the meeting fulfilled a commitment he made when presenting the ministry's 2026/27 budget in May this year to strengthen cooperation with private investors in implementing its responsibilities.

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"Government alone cannot implement these responsibilities. We need to work with the private sector, share challenges and find solutions while observing existing laws, regulations and procedures," he said.

He identified the formalisation of unplanned settlements and stronger regulation of the real estate sector as two priority areas requiring coordinated efforts between the government and private players.

On property regulation, Dr Akwilapo said the government was preparing legislation to establish an authority to oversee the sector, strengthen accountability and address professional misconduct, fraud and land-related disputes.

He said the proposed legislation was expected to be tabled in Parliament during the second half of next year, following consultations with stakeholders and other government procedures.

The minister said the real estate sector contributed approximately 4.4 per cent to the national economy, noting that effective regulation would improve transparency, protect stakeholders and enhance revenue collection.

He urged private companies involved in real estate, urban planning and surveying to work closely with the ministry in upgrading existing settlements, improving infrastructure and protecting residents' property rights.

"The government's intention is not to create barriers to investment, but to build a safe and transparent environment for all players in the sector," he said.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ms Lucy Kabyemera, said the ministry developed strategies to encourage private sector participation in urban planning, mobilise resources for surveying and land development, control unplanned construction and designate areas for affordable housing.

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She said private sector participation was particularly important in achieving Development Vision 2050, which recognises the sector's role in financing and developing modern urban centres, affordable housing and property investments.

Meanwhile, Vice-President of the Institution of Surveyors of Tanzania (IST), Mr Simon Chuwa, said the surveying profession continues to face challenges, including outdated laws, inadequate supervision and delayed payments to private firms.

He called for reforms to improve the working environment and strengthen professional regulation. "The Survey Act of 1957 no longer reflects the realities of today, particularly with the technological changes in the surveying profession," he said, urging the government to expedite its review.

For his part, President of the Association of Real Estate Professionals in Tanzania (AREPTA), Mr Boniphace Yumba, called for the establishment of a dedicated regulatory authority to oversee the real estate sector, address unprofessional practices, protect investors and buyers and resolve disputes involving property owners, tenants and managers.

He said the proposed Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RETA) would strengthen transparency, accountability and professionalism in the industry.