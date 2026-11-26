Kilimanjaro — A TOTAL of 481 inmates have received skills certification from the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA), in a move aimed at improving their chances of securing employment or starting businesses after completing their prison sentences.

The certificates were awarded on yesterday at Karanga Prison in Kilimanjaro Region under the Mama Samia Recognition and Formalisation of Skills Programme.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between VETA and the Tanzania Prisons Service to strengthen cooperation in identifying, assessing and certifying skills acquired by inmates.

The agreement was signed by VETA Director General, CPA Anthony Kasore, and Commissioner General of Prisons, Jeremiah Katungu.

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Speaking at the event, Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi said skills formalisation was among the tools for implementing Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which seeks to equip citizens with practical skills to earn incomes and contribute to national economic growth.

He urged VETA to regularly assess its training programmes to ensure they respond to labour market needs and strengthen learners' ability to acquire relevant skills.

"Conduct assessments aimed at further improving the training programmes so that they match labour market demands and strengthen learners' capacity to acquire skills," he directed.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Daniel Mushi, commended the initiative, saying formalising inmates' skills would improve their productivity and enable them to become self-reliant.

In his remarks, Mr Kasore said VETA was contributing to building a strong foundation for inmates' economic independence after completing their sentences.

Mr Katungu said the partnership would equip inmates with skills that could help them secure employment, establish businesses or employ others upon returning to society.

Giving an account of the certification exercise, Coordinator of the Mama Samia Recognition and Formalisation of Skills Programme, Richard Mwakapeje, said the 481 inmates had met the required standards in 11 occupational areas.

Of those certified, 428 were men and 53 were women.