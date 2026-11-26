Malawi's Under-15 boys and girls schools' teams start their campaign against hosts South Africa on December 4 in the opening match of the 2026 CAF African Schools Football Championship Cosafa Qualifier.

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) announced on Tuesday that the draw is the same for both the boys' and girls' competitions.

Nine nations have been split into three groups of three. The group winners and the best runner-up go through to the semi-finals.

Malawi have been drawn in Group A with South Africa and Namibia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Defending champions Zambia head Group B with Botswana and Zimbabwe, while Group C features Eswatini, Mozambique and Lesotho.

The qualifiers run from December 4 to 6 at the Weskus School of Skills and the Saldanha Bay Municipality Grounds in Western Cape Province.

Winners of each division qualify for the schools' continental finals, and they will also receive $100,000, about K175 million, for school development projects.

Runners-up earn $7,000, about K131 million, and bronze medallists take home $50,000, about K87 million.

Both Malawi teams are camping in Lilongwe ahead of the tournament, according to Malawi Schools Sports Association (Massa) president Blackson Malamula.

Football analyst Parry Chinyama said preparation, not the draw, would shape Malawi's campaign.

Malamula said the group was no surprise, as the teams had faced these opponents before. "The draw is not strange as we have played against these teams before. We expect positive results," he said.

He added that the squads must be ready mentally and tactically, not just focused on who they face.

Malawi hosted the inaugural edition in 2022 and are chasing a first regional crown after finishing as runners-up in 2023 and 2024.