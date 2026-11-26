The chief executive of CTS Group of Companies, Jacqueline Bokosi Kilmer, has been unveiled as brand ambassador for Soche Police Station in Blantyre. The ceremony was held at Robbins Park.

Her manager, Mike Kalumbi, said security was essential to national development and community wellbeing.

He said Bokosi Kilmer accepted the role because she recognises the police's part in maintaining law and order and public safety.

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In the new role, he said, she will support development projects at the station and rally backing from companies, organisations and well-wishers.

"She is therefore calling upon companies, business entities and individuals not to leave everything to government but to complement its efforts by actively participating in national development.

"She is also appealing to Malawians living abroad to contribute towards development initiatives back home," Kalumbi said.

Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Gerald Lipikwe, the guest of honour, praised Soche Police Station for launching the initiative.

He called it an important step towards strengthening the institution through partnerships and outside support, and commended Bokosi Kilmer for accepting.

Officer-in-Charge Hebert Njolwa said strong partnerships help create a safe environment for businesses and communities.

He pledged that the police would put any resources raised through the ambassador's support to good use, to improve operations and service delivery at the station.