Malawi needs an urgent and credible economic recovery programme, UDF president Atupele Muluzi has said, urging President Arthur Peter Mutharika to stop treating the country's crisis as a matter of partisan politics.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Muluzi described the shortage of foreign exchange, persistent fuel shortages and rising hardship as symptoms of a deeper structural crisis.

He said some of the problems could have been anticipated and tackled earlier.

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Muluzi said he wrote to the president on November 10, 2025, to congratulate him on his return to office after the September 2025 elections and to offer his views on the economy.

He said he was motivated by a wish to share his experience, not to seek a post in government.

He said he had served in four ministerial portfolios under Mutharika: Natural Resources, Energy and Mining; Home Affairs and Internal Security; Lands, Housing and Urban Development; and Health and Population.

He pointed to reforms from that period, including renewable energy initiatives, the national ID programme, land administration changes and health financing reforms.

He said these helped Malawi qualify for the second Millennium Challenge Corporation compact with the United States.

In his letter, Muluzi wrote, he argued that the economy Mutharika left in 2020 was not the one he inherited in 2025, and that the world had changed in the meantime.

Traditional aid was shrinking, he said, and countries now compete for private investment, trade and institutional capital.

He offered to share contacts with sovereign funds and institutional investors interested in infrastructure, agriculture and mining.

Muluzi said he received no reply to the letter and that later messages and phone calls also went unanswered.

"This is no longer simply an economic challenge facing the government of the day. It is a national crisis affecting every Malawian," he wrote.

He said the impact fell on businesses, farmers, transport operators, workers, students, hospitals and families, regardless of party.

He called on the administration to produce a recovery plan that restores confidence, tackles the forex crisis, secures fuel supplies, revives productive sectors and unlocks investment.

He also said Malawians at home and abroad, including people outside government, had expertise and goodwill that should be mobilised.

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"Malawi needs a national response, not partisan arguments. It needs leadership, not silence. It needs solutions, not blame," he said.