Maputo — The Mozambican government intends to review the decree which approves the Road Transport Regulations (RTA) in order to bring its provisions into line with the realities of the sector and address concerns raised by transport operators.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Minister of Transport and Logistics João Matlombe, in the central city of Beira, during the opening of the First National Meeting of Road Transport Operators.

According to the minister, the review follows complaints from transport operators about requirements introduced by the regulations, particularly the minimum fleet of 30 trucks required for companies seeking licenses to provide national and international freight transport services, including transit cargo.

In September, the Sofala Road Freight Transporters Association called for changes to some provisions of the decree, arguing that the fleet requirement was difficult for many operators to meet.

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On Wednesday's meeting, transporters renewed their calls for more flexible licensing requirements and implementation deadlines that take into account the financial capacity of operators.

Matlombe outlined four priorities for transforming the sector: reviewing the regulatory framework, strengthening road safety, promoting cleaner transport and digital transformation, and increasing the participation of national operators in logistics corridors.

He also revealed that more than 400 people died in road accidents between January and September 2026. The minister urged transport operators to make safety a priority in the management of their companies and vehicle fleets.