Maputo — Mozambique's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) has seized 334 kilos of methamphetamine in Phambara, Vilankulo district, in the southern province of Inhambane.

Two Mozambican nationals have been detained in connection with the case.

The drugs were packed in 257 bowls and transported in a Mahindra vehicle. They were discovered at around 2am on Wednesday following intelligence reports that narcotics were being unloaded at Vilankulo beach.

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According to Hilário Lole, SERNIC spokesperson, the operational team travelled to Inhambane on Tuesday after receiving information about drug movements in the area.

During the operation, the two suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with five million meticais (about 78,100 US dollars at the current exchange rate) in exchange for their release and the return of the seized drugs.

According to Lole, officers rejected the offer. The suspects would be brought before an investigating judge within the legally prescribed timeframe for an initial hearing and a possible decision on coercive measures.

He added that the drugs would be incinerated after samples had been collected for forensic analysis and use as evidence in the case.

This seizure comes a day after SERNIC confiscated 122 kilos of methamphetamine on Mozambique Island, in the northern province of Nampula.

A further 145 kilos were seized in Mossuril district, also in Nampula province, on 6 and 19 November, while another 47 kilos were recovered in Ressano Garcia, in the southern province of Maputo. These drugs were also packed in bowls.