Maputo — The Mozambican Prime Minister Benvinda Levi believes that the transformation of stock exchanges into strategic pillars is crucial for economic development.

According to Levi, who was speaking on Wednesday, in Matutuine district, southern Maputo province, at the 29th Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), stock exchanges should move beyond their traditional roles of trading and issuing securities by strengthening capital markets and financing structural projects.

"We need deep, transparent, accessible, and integrated capital markets that connect savings to projects, finance companies and key infrastructure, stimulate innovation, and create jobs," she stated.

According to the Prime Minister, the development of capital markets should also enable greater citizen participation in economic activity through mechanisms that facilitate access to investment and promote the mobilization of financial resources for productive endeavors.

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"Those in charge of African stock exchanges must strengthen the link between investors and companies, effectively converting financial resources into productive capacity", she said.

She also called for coordinated action among African nations, ensuring that the interests of the continent's states and peoples remain at the heart of all decision-making. "We hold a firm conviction: Africa advances faster when it moves forward united," she emphasized.

Levi also advocated for the facilitation of cross-border investment, while respecting the legal frameworks of each country as a means to strengthen the integration of African financial markets.