Nairobi — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for murdering his neighbour in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, over suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife.

Justice Joe Omido heard that the accused stormed into victim's home at around 11pm and attacked him with a panga, inflicting injuries to his head and legs.

The victim's wife was away attending a funeral vigil, while their 16-year-old child was spending the night at a nearby grandmother's home.

The child rushed home after hearing his father crying and found him lying in a pool of blood. The alarm was subsequently raised, attracting neighbours to the scene.

During his defence, the accused claimed he acted because he suspected him of having a sexual relationship with his wife.

However, the court rejected his arguments of provocation and self-defence, finding that the evidence established the offence of murder.

The prosecution presented eight witnesses, while a post-mortem report established that the cause of death was due extensive injuries inflicted by a sharp weapon.

Justice Omido granted the convict 14 days to appeal against both the conviction and sentence.