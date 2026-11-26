Liberia has heard promises of transformative infrastructure financing before. In 2018, the administration of President George Manneh Weah pursued two ambitious agreements: US$536.4 million with ETON Finance Private Limited and US$420.81 million with EBOMAF. Together, they promised nearly US$1 billion in financing for infrastructure that Liberia desperately needed.

Neither arrangement ultimately delivered the promised financing. The experience left an enduring lesson: the size of an investment announcement means little without credible financing, clear obligations and enforceable guarantees.

That history provides useful context for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC).

There are important differences.

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Unlike the questions surrounding ETON's financial capacity, the companies associated with MIDA are identifiable, with established business operations. Bea Mountain belongs to the Avesoro mining group, historically connected to MNG Gold and the Turkish Günal family's business interests. MAPA, the proposed construction contractor, has undertaken major international infrastructure projects, including dams, hydropower facilities and highways.

These credentials are relevant. But corporate experience, family wealth and previously completed projects are not substitutes for verified financing and enforceable contractual commitments.

At the November 25 signing ceremony, President Boakai explained both the anticipated benefits and the financing mechanism.

The President promised four new power plants providing 270 megawatts of generating capacity, major water reservoirs, transmission infrastructure, national grid reinforcement and 14 earmarked road and bridge projects.

He also made a consequential commitment: the infrastructure program would be delivered within five years, with the biomass power plant and transmission lines expected within two.

These are measurable promises against which his administration can be held accountable.

More importantly, the President addressed concerns about how Liberia would finance the undertaking.

"By leveraging the increase in international gold prices, we have reached an arrangement with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) to ring-fence new revenue streams from the company, beginning in 2027, to finance the cost of all projects under this agreement," he explained.

BMMC, he added, had agreed to establish a US$500 million bridge financing facility to prevent interruptions during construction.

This explanation is significant. The US$5.7 billion represents the proposed infrastructure program's value, not an equivalent upfront cash investment. The arrangement depends on future revenues and a financing mechanism intended to sustain construction.

But what is the price Liberia must pay for this promise?

The Inter-Ministerial Concession Committee (IMCC), which negotiated the agreement, should explain the financial calculations underlying its recommendation.

How much additional revenue does the government expect from Bea Mountain annually? What assumptions were made about future gold prices, mining production and operating costs? How long will it take to recover the infrastructure expenditures, including financing costs?

And what precisely constitutes the "new revenue streams" that the President says will be ring-fenced?

This distinction matters. Additional revenue generated by higher gold prices is not necessarily the same as existing taxes, royalties and other fiscal entitlements owed to government. The final agreement should make that distinction unmistakably clear.

There is also the question of affordability under changing global economic conditions.

Gold prices respond to interest rates, inflation, currency movements and geopolitical uncertainty. International developments also affect crude oil, iron ore, lithium, cobalt and other strategic commodities, sometimes in different directions.

A geopolitical crisis could increase gold prices while simultaneously raising fuel, machinery, transportation and construction costs. Conversely, declining gold prices or reduced mine production could weaken the revenues expected to support the program.

What contingencies has the IMCC negotiated for these possibilities?

If gold prices fall substantially, will construction continue uninterrupted? If project costs exceed estimates, who bears the difference? If the mine's productive life ends before all expenditures are recovered, what obligations remain?

These are reasonable questions about financial resilience, not predictions of failure.

The corporate relationships among the participating companies also require appropriate safeguards. Where the mining company arranging financing and the contractor undertaking construction are connected through common business interests, independent pricing, engineering certification and financial auditing become especially important.

Government must also account for environmental assessments, land acquisition, community resettlement, electricity distribution and long-term maintenance. Constructing power plants is one achievement; delivering affordable electricity to households and businesses is another.

President Boakai acknowledged these practical concerns when he asked, in the familiar Liberian expression, "Da what will we eat?"

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His answer emphasized employment, reliable electricity, improved agricultural markets and opportunities for Liberian businesses.

These are legitimate development objectives. Their realization, however, depends on implementation, affordability and meaningful Liberian participation.

The experience of ETON and EBOMAF does not mean MIDA will suffer the same fate. The companies, financing arrangements and proposed infrastructure are materially different.

But the underlying lesson remains: A financing promise is only as credible as the resources behind it, the obligations attached to it and the safeguards protecting the public interest.

President Boakai has explained what his administration intends to deliver and broadly how it proposes to finance the program. He has also publicly committed himself to a five-year timetable.

The next responsibility rests with the IMCC and, ultimately, the Legislature to demonstrate through independently tested projections, transparent contractual terms and enforceable safeguards that Liberia can afford the arrangement.

For the true measure of MIDA will not be the US$5.7 billion announcement, nor even the signing ceremony.

It will be whether Liberia receives the promised infrastructure at a price its people can afford, without compromising the revenues and opportunities of future generations.