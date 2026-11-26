President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on government and the private sector to accelerate economic reforms, improve the investment climate and create more employment opportunities, warning that Namibia cannot achieve its development goals if the two sectors continue working in isolation.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Namibia Public-Private Forum (NAMPPF II) yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country needs stronger collaboration, accountability and decisive implementation to address economic challenges and unlock investment opportunities.

She said the forum, which brings together government and private-sector stakeholders, was established to move beyond occasional engagements towards structured and accountable cooperation.

"The establishment of this forum was a deliberate decision to move beyond ad hoc engagement towards a more structured, inclusive and accountable partnership. It recognises that in order to deliver the scale of investment, industrialisation, competitiveness and job creation that our country requires, neither government nor the private sector can succeed if they work in silos,' she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Economic growth faces pressure

The President acknowledged that Namibia's economic performance had been affected by global and domestic challenges, including conflict in the Middle East and the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease.

She said the Mid-Year Budget Review revised the real GDP growth forecast for the 2025/2026 financial year from 4.5% to 3.3%, reflecting reduced activity in agriculture, diamond mining and manufacturing, as well as weaker performance in parts of the services sector.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the National Statistics Agency recorded economic growth of 1.7% for the 2025 calendar year, while the Bank of Namibia projected growth of 2.1% for 2026.

Annual headline inflation also reached 5.6% in October, compared with 3.6% during the same period last year.

Despite these pressures, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia continues to have significant opportunities in minerals, energy, agriculture, fisheries, tourism and services. for greater investment in these sectors to stimulate productive activity, diversify the economy and improve livelihoods.

34 Cabinet directives

The President said Cabinet had issued 34 directives across nine priority interventions following recommendations from three Presidential Task Forces established after the inaugural forum.

The task forces focused on economic recovery, health and housing and land delivery.

She said the directives were intended to address structural challenges affecting investment, service delivery and economic activity, and urged ministries and government agencies to take ownership of their assigned responsibilities.

"The 34 directives must now be pursued with urgency, coordination and discipline. Offices, Ministries and Agencies must take ownership of the actions assigned to them, work across institutional boundaries and provide clear progress reports," she said.

She added that the National Planning Commission, supported by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, would play a key role in monitoring implementation through an accountability framework and tracking dashboard.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said progress had already been recorded in areas such as the operationalisation of the One-Stop Shop Business Facilitation Centre at the Business and Intellectual Property Authority premises, the introduction of the five-year Investor Visa and reforms to the tax environment.

However, she acknowledged that the business facilitation centre continues to face challenges, including limited digitalisation and poor interconnectivity between services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Focus on local industries and youth employment

Looking ahead, the President called for accelerated investment in agriculture and agro-processing, fisheries, mining and mineral beneficiation, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, tourism and the creative industries.

She said Namibia's natural resources should generate greater value within the country through local participation, skills development, technology transfer and stronger domestic supply chains.

She also emphasised the need to align education and training with the skills demanded by the economy, urging employers and training institutions to work together to equip young people with technical, vocational, digital and entrepreneurial skills.

The private sector, she said has an important role to play through workplace learning, apprenticeships, mentorship and pathways into employment, particularly for young Namibians and small businesses.

-[email protected]