The Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council (PGCC) challenged the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide credible evidence linking the ruling party to an alleged attack on a Kwankwasiyya social media personality, Maryam Golden.

The Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council (PGCC) has challenged the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to provide credible evidence linking the ruling party to an alleged attack on a Kwankwasiyya social media personality, Maryam Golden.

The APC warned against unsubstantiated criminal accusations and inflammatory campaign rhetoric.

The APC campaign council's spokesperson for Kano, Sanusi Majidadi-Kiru, in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the reported attack on Ms Golden--a prominent TikToker associated with the Kwankwasiyya Movement--and any other citizen.

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The statement faulted the Director-General of the NDC Campaign Council, Shehu Sagagi, for attributing criminal responsibility to the APC before security investigations were concluded.

Mr Kiru was reacting to an earlier statement by Mr Sagagi, published by PREMIUM TIMES, who described the incident as an assassination attempt and "sponsored terrorism" allegedly carried out by an "armed wing" of the ruling party.

"Sagagi's description of the alleged incident as sponsored terrorism, coupled with his allegation concerning an armed wing of the ruling party, raises fundamental evidential questions," Mr Kiru stated.

"Has he identified the perpetrators? Does he possess credible evidence of their political affiliations? Has any competent security agency established the involvement of the APC? What evidence does he possess to substantiate the existence of the alleged armed wing?" Mr Kiru queried the NDC.

The APC spokesperson reminded Mr Sagagi that occupying the office of a campaign Director-General carries legal responsibilities beyond partisan rhetoric, noting that official pronouncements could expose both the individual and the political party to legal consequences.

He urged the NDC chieftain to submit any credible evidence in his possession to security agencies or withdraw the allegations.

Mr Kiru also cautioned the NDC leadership against threatening to mobilise supporters for self-defence, citing Sections 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act 2026, which prohibit inflammatory language, intimidation, and threats of violence during political campaigns.

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According to the council, no political party has the authority to establish a parallel security outfit for retaliatory political confrontation.

The APC linked the NDC's rhetoric to ongoing legal challenges surrounding the opposition party's governorship nomination in Kano State, which is currently before the Federal High Court and reportedly adjourned until 7 December.

Mr Kiru advised the NDC to pursue its legal and electoral controversies through established judicial processes rather than confrontational public accusations.

While reiterating its stance against political violence in all forms, the Kano APC Campaign Council called on the police to investigate the alleged attack on Ms Golden--as well as the claims of political sponsorship--and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law, regardless of political affiliation.