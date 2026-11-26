The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has revived its biennial inter-service shooting competition, Exercise Fire Blast, after an eight-year break to strengthen marksmanship, operational readiness and professional standards among personnel.

The three-day competition brings together personnel from the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy and Ghana Air Force to test their shooting skills and promote cooperation among the services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Exercise Fire Blast 2026 at the Battle Training Camp Shooting Range in Bundase, in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, yesterday, the Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Gbetanu, said the revival was part of efforts to restore traditional military training exercises.

He said the competition had been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors which affected the military's training calendar.

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Major General Gbetanu said the military had conducted several exercises this year and would end 2026 with a major army exercise, supported by the Navy and Air Force, dubbed Exercise TALA Stretch Plus.

He added that more exercises were planned for 2027, stressing that regular training was essential to maintaining operational readiness and professional competence.

The Chief of the Army Staff, who said he had participated in Exercise Fire Blast since 1991, described marksmanship as a fundamental military skill that required continuous practice and assessment.

He urged participants to take the competition seriously, saying the skills acquired could determine personnel safety, mission success and national security.

The competition features shooting categories involving M16 standard rifles, M16 carbines, pistols and falling plates, testing accuracy, speed, teamwork and performance under pressure.

Major General Gbetanu said the exercise promoted unity and interoperability, which were increasingly important in modern military operations.

He cautioned participants against allowing rivalry to undermine the unity and cohesion of the Armed Forces and stressed that strict adherence to range safety procedures was non-negotiable. Read More.

FROM STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG, BUNDASE

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