"AGRICULTURE is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man." -- George Washington

Historical Perspective

Every nation develops a plan to guide its development. Ghana is no exception, having pursued various development plans since the colonial period to promote economic growth and social transformation.

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In 1919, Governor Sir Gordon Guggisberg introduced a ten-year development plan aimed at improving the Gold Coast's economic and social infrastructure. Following independence in 1957, Ghana implemented successive development plans, including the Second Development Plan (1959-1964) and the Seven-Year Plan for National Reconstruction and Development (1963/64-1969/70). These plans prioritised economic growth, improved living standards, agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure and social services.

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The Seven-Year Plan specifically promoted socialist economic transformation and incorporated the Volta River Project into Ghana's industrialisation strategy. After the 1966 change of government, agricultural self-reliance received renewed attention through Operation Feed Yourself, launched in February 1972 to increase domestic food production and reduce food import dependence.

In 1983, Ghana launched the Economic Recovery Programme (ERP), followed by structural adjustment reforms that restored real GDP growth to approximately five per cent annually during 1983-1989, supported by external financial assistance.

Under the Fourth Republic (1993-present), successive development frameworks included Vision 2020, Ghana Poverty Reduction Strategies (GPRS I-II) and Ghana Shared Growth and Development Agendas (GSGDA I-II), coordinated by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). These frameworks prioritised poverty reduction, macroeconomic stability, agricultural modernisation, infrastructure, employment and human development, alongside social protection initiatives such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP). Despite these interventions, further efforts are needed to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic transformation.

Agriculture as a strategic pillar in the New Economy

Ghana continues to face structural economic challenges that constrain its transformation, particularly its inability to fully harness agriculture as a driver of economic growth, industrialisation and employment.

Despite having fertile land, abundant water resources, favourable climatic conditions and human resources, Ghana continues to import more food than it should, rather than adequately producing what it can grow locally. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported that Ghana imported food products valued at approximately GH¢36.46 billion in 2025. This dependence highlights the gap between the country's agricultural potential and its domestic productive capacity. Addressing this gap requires investment in irrigation, modern technology, agricultural finance, storage, processing and skilled human resources.

The presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, on November 12, 2026, introduced a four-year economic transformation programme titled The New Economy: New Ghana, Jobs and Prosperity. Covering 2027-2030, the programme proposes an investment of US$10 billion across eight strategic pillars, with commercial agriculture identified as pillar two.

The Budget stated that agriculture remains important to Ghana's economy, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of GDP, almost 40 per cent of employment and nearly 25 per cent of export earnings. More so, the sector's contribution to national development extends beyond primary production to agro-processing, transportation, trade and rural employment.

Yet, the country recorded an unemployment rate of 12.8 per cent in 2025, based on Ghana Statistical Service labour force data cited in the Budget. This contrast raises questions about the sector's capacity to generate productive employment and its potential to contribute more substantially to national development.

The US$3 billion commercial agriculture investment will target eight integrated industries: rice, sugar, poultry, maize and soya feed, aquaculture, oil palm, vegetables and cocoa value addition. These interventions are intended to expand domestic production, strengthen agro-processing, improve food security, reduce food imports and create employment.

However, achieving these objectives will require more than financial investment. It will depend not only on financial investment but also on the availability of appropriately trained human resources in agricultural production, mechanisation, irrigation, research, extension services, processing, storage and marketing.

This raises two central questions for educational planning: Does Ghana have the human resources and relevant technical skills required to support the proposed agricultural transformation? And do existing educational policies, curricula and institutional arrangements provide an enabling framework for developing this human capital?

The capacity of universities, technical and vocational institutions, agricultural colleges and other training providers to respond to these requirements will be critical to the success of the agricultural pillar of The New Economy.

Problem context

Undergraduate enrolment data for the 2026/2027 academic year from three public universities in Ghana indicate relatively low participation in agriculture-related programmes.

At the University of Ghana, total undergraduate enrolment was approximately 13,949 students. The BSc Agriculture programme admitted 604 students, of whom 259 enrolled. For BSc Agricultural Engineering, 225 students were admitted, but only 26 enrolled. Combined, the two programmes accounted for approximately two per cent of the university's total undergraduate enrolment.

At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, total undergraduate enrolment stood at 16,222 students. The BSc Agriculture programme admitted 466 students, with 260 enrolling, while BSc Agricultural Engineering admitted 144 students, of whom 78 enrolled. Together, the programmes represented approximately 2.29 per cent of total undergraduate enrolment.

At the University for Development Studies (UDS), total undergraduate enrolment was 10,517 students. The BSc Agricultural Technology programme admitted 274 students, of whom 139 enrolled, while BSc Agricultural Engineering admitted 31 students, with only 12 enrolling. Combined, these programmes accounted for approximately 1.44 per cent of total undergraduate enrolment.

These figures are based on the enrolment information available at the time of data collection and may be subject to revision as registration progresses.

The figures suggest that relatively few students are enrolling in agriculture-related programmes at these selected public universities. If this pattern persists, it could constrain the supply of graduates and skilled professionals required to support the agricultural transformation envisaged under The New Economy.

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The difference between the number of students admitted and those who eventually enrol is also significant. This raises concerns about the factors discouraging prospective students from pursuing agriculture-related programmes, including possible negative perceptions of agriculture among young people.

One possible contributing factor is the changing position of agriculture in the pre-tertiary curriculum. Agriculture was previously taught as a distinct subject at the primary, junior secondary and senior secondary levels. However, when Agriculture was incorporated into the Integrated Science curriculum, its visibility and emphasis may have diminished, potentially limiting students' early exposure to agricultural knowledge, practical skills and career opportunities.

Admission requirements for agriculture-related programmes may also influence students' participation. Science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Elective Mathematics are often prioritised over agricultural subjects, including Animal Husbandry, Crop and Horticulture, Forestry and Fisheries. This may disadvantage students whose secondary-school preparation has focused on these agricultural subjects.

A related concern is the reported exclusion of applicants with agricultural subject backgrounds from veterinary programmes. Such admission arrangements raise questions about the recognition of agricultural education as a relevant foundation for further studies and careers in the agricultural sector.

The writer is an education specialist, farmer, teacher/adjunct lecturer, author of "Animal Husbandry for Senior High Schools" and the Registrar of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences.