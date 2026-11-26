Dar es Salaam — IN the journey towards safer motherhood, a midwife's knowledge, confidence and ability to respond to complications can make the difference between life and death.

Recognising this critical role, Tanzania is embracing digital innovation to strengthen the skills of frontline healthcare professionals and improve outcomes for mothers and newborns.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) and Maternity Foundation, has launched a nationally adapted version of the Safe Delivery App, a free digital learning and clinical decisionsupport tool designed to help midwives and other healthcare professionals deliver quality maternal and newborn care and manage complications.

The upgraded application features 17 modules, up from 13 in the previous version, covering preventive, routine and emergency care during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

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Adapted to Tanzania's national clinical guidelines and healthcare context, it provides accessible, evidence-based guidance to healthcare professionals whenever they need it. The launch comes at a time when Tanzania continues to make progress in reducing maternal deaths.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Grace Magembe, highlighted the country's achievements, noting that maternal mortality had declined from 556 to 104 deaths per 100,000 live births.

"Tanzania has reduced its maternal mortality ratio significantly from 556 to 104 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births," said Dr Magembe.

She attributed the progress to serious investment in the health sector under the leadership of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the African Union Champion for reproductive, maternal and newborn health.

However, she acknowledged that the country still has work to do to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

"Skilled midwives are the cornerstone of quality care, and the Safe Delivery App lets them sharpen their skills at a time that suits them and at low cost," she said.

She urged all midwives and nurses to download and use the application, while calling on leaders to support and supervise its implementation. She also encouraged UNFPA and Maternity Foundation to continue developing and scaling up the tool.

Beyond its practical clinical guidance, the application is also strengthening professional development. Its modules are accredited by the Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council (TNMC), enabling midwives and other healthcare professionals to earn the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points required to maintain their professional practice.

UNFPA Representative in Tanzania, Mr Mark Bryan Schreiner, said the integration is an important step towards building a stronger and more sustainable maternal healthcare system.

"Integrating the Safe Delivery App into Tanzania's health system strengthens midwife capacity through aligned digital learning and recognized Continuous Professional Development points. Investing in frontline health workers is key to preventing avoidable maternal and newborn deaths," said, Maternity Foundation CEO, Ms Anna Frellsen also emphasised that technology can only deliver lasting impact when it responds to local realities and becomes part of the national healthcare system.

"The Safe Delivery App is a free, trusted companion for midwives. But digital tools only make a lasting difference when they are adapted to local contexts and embedded in health systems," she said.

She added," We are proud to support the Ministry of Health in making this nationally adapted version available. Linking it to continuous professional development means midwives can keep learning throughout their careers, and that is how care for mothers and newborns improves for good."

The initiative forms part of the 10 million Safer Births Initiative, launched by UNFPA and Maternity Foundation in June 2025, with the ambition of helping make at least 10 million births safer across sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2030.

Its approach combines stronger health systems with investment in midwifery capacity, including integrating the Safe Delivery App into national healthcare systems.

The initiative's first phase is being implemented in Tanzania, Nigeria and Ethiopia in collaboration with national governments, with plans for regional expansion.

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It is under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark and supported by the Government of Denmark and the Gates Foundation.

Already reaching more than 618,000 healthcare professionals worldwide and available in over 30 language versions, the Safe Delivery App offers animated instructional videos, practical procedures, action cards and drug lists. It is free of charge and can be accessed offline once downloaded.

The updated version is currently available in English, with a Swahili version expected to follow. Ultimately, the significance of this innovation goes beyond technology.

It is about empowering the women and men on the frontline of healthcare with the knowledge and confidence to respond when mothers and newborns need them most. Because safer motherhood begins with skilled hands, informed decisions and a healthcare system committed to protecting every life.