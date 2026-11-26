The latest attack comes a few days after gunmen suspected to be political thugs killed six people, including a former state lawmaker, at an NDC rally in the neighbouring Delta State.

The police command in Edo State says it has intensified efforts to apprehend three gunmen who opened fire during a rally by presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, in Benin on Wednesday.

The command said the assailants, who arrived in a black Toyota Hilux, opened fire on people at the scene after encountering police operatives stationed at the Benin airport exit gate.

Eno Ikoedem, the command's spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Benin.

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Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the gunmen made a U-turn after sighting the police operatives and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

She said one person, identified as Aimionkhale Micheal, sustained gunshot injuries to his thighs and was rushed to hospital, where he was receiving medical attention.

According to the spokesperson, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Patrick Daaor, visited the scene and later went to the hospital to assess the victim's condition.

She said Mr Daaor also deployed additional personnel to the rally venue and hospital to prevent further attacks.

Ms Ikoedem added that tactical operatives had been mobilised, while strategic locations were alerted to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

"The commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a thorough investigation in collaboration with eyewitnesses.

"The command condemns the shooting and warns individuals and groups against actions capable of threatening public safety or disrupting the peace of the state, particularly during the ongoing political activities," she said.

Ms Ikoedem, however, urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities and provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

She assured the public that all necessary measures were being taken to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The latest attack comes a few days after gunmen suspected to be political thugs killed six people, including a former state lawmaker, at an NDC rally in the neighbouring Delta State.