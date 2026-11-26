Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde won the Health Reporting category, while Mariam Ileyemi received two awards for her work under the Dubawa Fellowship.

Three PREMIUM TIMES journalists have emerged winners at the 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

Oladeinde Olawoyin and Folashade Ogunrinde emerged winners in the Health Reporting category for their collaborative investigation into lead poisoning linked to illegal battery recycling operations in Nigeria.

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Their investigation, titled "INVESTIGATION: Lead In Their Blood: How battery recyclers are poisoning Nigerians," exposed the health and environmental consequences of lead-acid battery recycling, particularly in Ogijo, a community bordering Lagos and Ogun states.

Both journalists recently emerged as first runners-up at the 2026 African Investigative Journalism Conference Awards for the same story.

PREMIUM TIMES' Mariam Ileyemi was also recognised, receiving two awards under the 2026 Kwame Karikari Fact-checking and Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Fellowship organised by Dubawa. She won the Best Fact Check and the Best OSINT Story during the fellowship.

The journalists were honoured on Wednesday at the award ceremony held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, as part of CJID's 2026 Media and Development Conference (MDC).

Other winners

In the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence category, Al'amin Umar of HumAngle Media emerged winner for an undercover investigation exposing a Hausa-language network on Telegram involved in trading and distributing child sexual abuse materials across northern Nigeria.

Mr Umar also won the Climate Change category alongside Saduwo Banyawa, both of HumAngle Media, for their investigation into illegal logging, timber syndicates, corruption and cross-border environmental destruction linked to Nigeria's illicit rosewood trade.

Mustapha Darboe of The Republic (Gambia) won the Social Accountability category for an investigation exposing procurement irregularities, nepotism and conflicts of interest surrounding multimillion-dollar government contracts awarded to the Gambian president's nephew.

In Community Reporting, Abdullah Tijani of The Liberalist emerged winner for an investigative series examining how illegal gold mining operations controlled by armed groups subject residents to forced labour, exploitation and violence across Sahelian borders.

Tina Mehnpaine of Daily Observer Newspaper won the Solutions Journalism category for a report examining how village savings and loan associations help farmers achieve financial independence while promoting community forest conservation in Liberia.

In the Fact-Checking category, Emmanuel Oluwadola of RoundCheck won for an investigation debunking deceptive digital marketing claims, fake expert endorsements and unverified medical promises used to market an unregistered prostatitis treatment.

Solomon Joojo Cobbinah and Edmund Agyemang Boateng of The Fourth Estate won the Human Rights Reporting category for an investigative series exposing custodial deaths, police brutality, torture and lack of accountability within law enforcement detention facilities across Ghana.

Jury speak

Earlier in her speech, the chair of the six-member jury and founding editor of FactsMatter NG, Hannah Ajakaiye, said the award withheld the Editor of the Year category because none of the limited entries met the standard.

Ms Ajakaiye explained that the category received very limited entries. She called on journalists to nominate their editors in subsequent calls.

"Please, to call the journalists in the room, please nominate your editors. They do a lot of work behind the scenes, and they deserve to be recognised as well," she said. "We encourage the organisers to publicise this category more widely in subsequent editions to recognise the invaluable work that editors do behind the scenes."

Speaking about the judging process, Ms Ajakaiye said all entries were assessed based on "accuracy and fairness, originality and innovation, depth of research, quality of writing, public significance, and adherence to ethical standards."

"Beyond the scores, we look for stories that combine compelling storytelling, with rigorous reporting and demonstrated journalism, capacity to make a difference in society," she said. "Each entry was judged on its own merits, irrespective of the reputation of the journalists, newsrooms, or country of origin."

The judges recommended that the Climate Change category be renamed Climate Change and Environment to accommodate a broader range of environmental reporting that may not necessarily fall within the specific theme of climate change.

"We identified room for improvement, in fact checking, the coverage of sexual and gender based violence," she said.

"Overall, the quality of the winning entries is a testament to the resilience, ingenuity, and commitment of journalists across West Africa, despite the increasingly challenging environment in which they operate."

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About the awards

The 2026 Excellence in Journalism Awards is the third edition of CJID's annual awards, which recognise outstanding journalism across West Africa.

This year's edition attracted 424 entries from 277 journalists across nine countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Guinea and Benin.

Other members of the award jury include Maxime Domegni, Francophone Africa Editor for the Global Investigative Journalism Network; Ajibola Amzat, Africa Editor at the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism; Kent Mensah, Chief Ghana Correspondent for The Africa Report; Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist and editor; and Amaka Okoye, Bureau Chief for Deutsche Welle's Studio Lagos.

The awards cover eight categories: Health Reporting, Community Reporting, Human Rights Reporting, Social Accountability, Climate Change Reporting, Solutions Journalism, Fact-Checking, and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Reporting.

The awards are supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.