The appellate court's decision followed an appeal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the judgement of the Federal High Court.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday overturned the acquittal of businessman Olajide Omokore and other defendants in a case involving the alleged diversion of crude oil worth about $823 million.

Mr Omokore, two companies linked to him - Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited - as well as Victor Briggs and Abiye Membere, are the defendants in the case.

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Mr Briggs was a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), while Mr Membere was a former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a unanimous judgement, a three-member panel of judges, comprising James Abundaga, Yusuf Bashir and Kenneth Amadi, "convicted them on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the 15-count charge," according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

$1.6b Oil Fraud: Appeal Court Jails Omokore, Others, Seven Years...... Winds Up Two CompaniesThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, secured the conviction of oil businessman, Olajide Jones Omokore and four others before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, over $1.6b oil fraud.In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel comprising Justices James Gambo Abundaga, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir and Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi convicted them on counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12 of the charge and discharged them on the remaining counts.The appellate court sentenced Omokore, Victor Briggs, former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, and Abiye Membere, former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to seven years imprisonment each, with the sentences running concurrently. The court also ordered the winding up of the two companies involved in the matter, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited.The convicts were prosecuted by the Commission on a 15-count charge bordering on obtaining under false pretence, conspiracy, money laundering and procurement fraud.The charges arose from a Strategic Alliance Agreement, SAA, between the NPDC and Atlantic Energy for the exploitation of Oil Mining Licences, OMLs 60, 61, 62 and 63, otherwise known as the Brass Assets.The prosecution's case was that Omokore and his companies lifted over 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $823,075,189.95 without paying the mandatory entry fee of $123.19 million and fulfilling their financial obligations under the agreement.Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had, on February 7, 2023, discharged and acquitted the convicts on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 15 of the charge. The judge also discharged Briggs and Membere on the money laundering offences charges in counts 10 and 11 but convicted them of the lesser offence of official corruption and imposed a fine of N2 million (Two Million Naira) on each of them.Dissatisfied with the judgment, the prosecution, through its counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, filed a Notice of Appeal on March 6, 2023, containing 34 grounds of appeal.Omokore, in his response, filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the appeal on the grounds that the prosecution joined defendants who were discharged and acquitted with those convicted by the lower court.In its Composite Reply Brief, the prosecution argued that the appeal was competent, maintaining that Briggs and Membere were not convicted of the offences for which they were originally charged.Jacobs further argued that the lower court erred in treating the transaction as a commercial dispute despite documentary and oral evidence showing that the companies failed to fulfil the mandatory conditions precedent to the commencement of the agreement.The prosecution also drew the attention of the appellate court to an arbitral award delivered on March 5, 2019, which found that the companies had obtained benefits from the Brass Assets to which they were not contractually entitled.The arbitral tribunal held that: "The claimants were unjustly enriched by the payments that they received from the sale of crude oil."Jacobs further maintained that the existence of a contractual relationship or arbitration proceedings did not preclude criminal prosecution arising from the same transaction, pointing out that the criminal charge was filed on June 2, 2016, before the commencement of arbitration proceedings on August 15, 2016.The prosecution also relied on documentary and oral evidence relating to luxury vehicles received by Briggs and Membere, including a N23 million (Twenty-Three Million Naira) vehicle purchased through Omokore's account and delivered to Briggs through his wife.-- EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) November 25, 2026

"The court also sentenced the individual defendants to seven years' imprisonment and ordered the winding up of the two companies involved in the case."

The sentences imposed on the three individuals will run concurrently, according to the commission.

The appellate court's decision followed an appeal by the EFCC against the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which discharged and acquitted the defendants on most of the charges.

In its appeal, the EFCC had challenged the findings of the trial judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, who delivered the judgement.

The EFCC first brought the case against the defendants in 2016. It later filed a 15-count Further Amended Charge in January 2020, alleging that Mr Omokore, the two companies, Mr Briggs and Mr Membere participated in a scheme involving the acquisition and lifting of crude oil under a strategic alliance agreement.

The prosecution closed its case in December 2021 after calling 17 witnesses during the trial, while the defendants presented four witnesses in their defence and concluded their cases in July 2022.

The trial court delivered its judgement on 7 February 2023, discharging and acquitting the defendants on counts 1 to 9 and 12 to 14.

It also discharged Mr Briggs and Mr Membere on the money-laundering charges in counts 10 and 11 but convicted them of the lesser offence of official corruption. The judge imposed a fine of N2 million on each of them.

Mr Dimgba held that the prosecution failed to establish that Mr Omokore and his companies falsely represented that they had the financial and technical capacity to execute the agreement. He also found that the prosecution failed to prove that they intended to defraud the government.

The judge described the relationship between the parties as a commercial arrangement that had gone bad. He noted that the parties had entered into the agreement voluntarily and that the defendants had followed the formal procedures for lifting and selling the crude oil.

He also held that the prosecution failed to prove that the defendants conspired to defraud the government or that the crude oil lifted by the companies was obtained unlawfully.

The judge further noted that the parties had gone through arbitration, which resulted in an award of about $1.69 billion against the companies in favour of the government and the relevant oil agencies.

On the gifts received by Messrs Briggs and Membere, the judge held that the prosecution failed to prove that the cars they received were purchased with proceeds of unlawful activities.

However, he found that the two government officials had accepted gifts from companies doing business with their employers, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Act. He consequently convicted them of official corruption.

EFCC appealed

Dissatisfied with the decision, the EFCC, through its lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, filed a 34-ground appeal in March 2023, arguing that the judge failed to properly evaluate evidence showing that Mr Omokore and his companies misrepresented their financial capacity to secure a strategic alliance agreement with the NPDC.

The agreement concerned the exploitation of Oil Mining Leases 60, 61, 62 and 63, known as the Brass assets. Under its terms, the companies were required to pay an entry fee, meet monthly cash calls and provide technical services before lifting crude oil.

The EFCC alleged that the companies failed to meet these obligations but lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $823,075,189.95.

The commission also disputed the trial court's position that the dispute was essentially commercial and should be resolved through arbitration. It argued that the existence of a commercial agreement did not prevent criminal prosecution where the same transaction involved alleged fraud.

The prosecution also drew the Court of Appeal's attention to an arbitral award delivered on 5 March 2019. The tribunal found that the companies had obtained benefits from the Brass assets to which they were not contractually entitled. It held that the companies "were unjustly enriched by the payments that they received from the sale of crude oil."

Mr Jacobs argued that the existence of a contractual relationship or arbitration proceedings did not preclude criminal prosecution arising from the same transaction. He also pointed out that the criminal charge was filed "on 2 June 2016, before arbitration proceedings began on 15 August 2016."

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The EFCC further challenged the trial judge's decision to convict former NPDC officials Mr Briggs and Mr Membere for official corruption instead of the money-laundering offences charged against them.

It argued that the evidence established that the officials received cars purchased with proceeds from the sale of the crude oil and urged the appellate court to convict them on the original charges.

The prosecution cited evidence that a N23 million vehicle was purchased through Mr Omokore's account and delivered to Mr Briggs through his wife.

Mr Omokore also challenged the competence of the appeal, arguing that the EFCC could not join him and the companies, who had been acquitted, with Mr Briggs and Mr Membere, who had been convicted of lesser offences, in one appeal. The EFCC rejected this objection.

While the companies argued that the dispute was contractual, the EFCC maintained that a criminal prosecution could proceed even where a civil dispute or arbitration concerned the same transaction.

The defendants also challenged the allegation of conspiracy, however, the EFCC argued that conspiracy could be inferred from the defendants' actions and the surrounding circumstances, rather than requiring direct evidence of an agreement.

In its brief of argument, the EFCC urged the Court of Appeal to allow the appeal and hold that the trial court was wrong to conclude that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

It also urged the appellate court to convict the defendants, arguing that the prosecution had established their guilt on the various offences charged.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal in part and convicted the defendants on nine counts," said EFCC.

Following the conviction, the commission is expected to apprehend Mr Omokore and the other convicts and hand them over to prison authorities, even as the defendants may appeal their convictions to the Supreme Court.