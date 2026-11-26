FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have agreed to pay for repairs to the fence and water pipes wrecked at Bingu National Stadium during last Sunday's Blantyre derby against Mighty Wanderers.

Ministry of Sports spokesperson MacMillan Mwale confirmed the club had accepted responsibility, as the designated home side for the fixture.

The total bill has yet to be established or made public.

Bullets chief executive Albert Chigoga admitted the club was to blame for the damage.

He called for lasting fixes to security and infrastructure at the ground.

His long-term idea is a brick fence, which he believes would be more durable and better at keeping out trouble.

In the short term, he wants electronic ticketing introduced for matches at Bingu to ease congestion at the gates on match days.

Chigoga argues that this would help crowd control, particularly for big games that draw large crowds.