Kukoma Diamonds head to Lilongwe this weekend for the One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup National Finals at Don Bosco with one clear goal: turning Southern Region dominance into a national title.

The Blantyre side retained their regional crown by beating arch-rivals Tigresses 51-46 in the Southern Region play-off final at Blantyre Sports Arena. They will represent the South in Lilongwe alongside Tigresses and Giants NC.

Last year, Diamonds reached the national final but lost 37-29 to defending champions Blue Eagles. That defeat still stings, and it is fuelling their determination this time round.

Coach Noel Mussa says the lesson has been learned. "Despite the tournament being tough, we have managed to defend the title, having won it last year as well.

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"We still have work to do at national level because we failed to win the national championship last year," Mussa said.

"We are delighted to retain the regional honours and we vowed to fight hard to win the national crown this year."

Diamonds arrive in good form and are also leading the FDH Premier Netball League.

They face stiff opposition. Defending champions Blue Eagles, Civonets and MAFCO Soldiers represent the Centre, Prison Queens, Airforce Falcons and Genius the East, and Mzimba Queens, Karonga Queens and FLC Netball Club the North.

For Mussa's side, the job is simple.

"Our target now is to win every match," he said.

The National Finals run from November 27 to 29, 2026, at Don Bosco, Lilongwe.

The tournament is backed by NICO Group's K1 billion three-year sponsorship, with K75 million committed to this year's event.