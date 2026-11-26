Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Corporations and State Enterprises has summoned the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) over their handling of a K20.8 billion debt.

Committee chairperson Sylvester Ayuba James confirmed the summons.

The committee wants to hear how Egenco came to pay K2.6 billion to M & M Global Law Consultants to recover the debt, among other matters.

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Officials from both utilities were due to appear before the committee from morning.

James, a lawyer by profession, questioned Egenco's decision to use outside lawyers for a demand letter when it has an in-house legal team paid to do that work.

"We would like Egenco to address us on why they used external lawyers just to write a demand letter when they have a competent legal team internally that is paid to do exactly that," he said.

He also asked who made the decision and in what circumstances.

For Escom, James wants an explanation of why it waited for external lawyers before paying, despite several earlier reminders.

"As for ESCOM, we want them to explain to us why did they decide to pay the money only after external lawyers were involved despite several reminders that had been made to them way before the retained lawyers were involved," he said.

Escom Chief Executive Officer William Kaipa and Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza have both confirmed receipt of the summons and that their organisations will attend.