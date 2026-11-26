The TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 | COSAFA Qualifier will be staged in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-12, 2026, with teams competing for the regional title and places at the continental finals.

Hosts Mozambique will be hoping to build on their bronze medal at the 2025 tournament in Zimbabwe and finally lift the regional Under-17 trophy after twice finishing runners-up.

The Young Mambas have been drawn in Group A alongside Angola and Lesotho. They have unfinished business with Angola, who ended their challenge in the semi-finals last year.

MOZAMBIQUELast five tournament finishes:2020 - Did not enter

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2021 - Did not enter

2022 - Group stages

2024 - Group stages

2025 - Third

Mozambique produced an impressive campaign at the September 2025 qualifier in Harare, finishing top of Group A with seven points from three matches and without conceding a goal.

They opened with a 1-0 victory over hosts Zimbabwe, courtesy of a Chauson Nhabanga goal, before drawing 0-0 with Comoros. A 4-0 win against Eswatini secured first place, with Nhabanga, Kristff Machava and Marcos Lazaro, who scored twice, on target.

Their hopes of reaching a third regional final were ended by Angola, who scored early through Eliseu Francisco and held on for a 1-0 victory in the semi-finals. Angola went on to lose the final 2-1 to South Africa.

Mozambique responded by beating Comoros 3-0 in the third-place play-off. Joaquim Mubai opened the scoring and Lazaro added two goals, securing the bronze medal and the final COSAFA qualification place at the 2026 CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

They ended the tournament with three wins, one draw and one defeat from five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding only once. Lazaro finished with four goals, while the team also collected the Fair Play award.

Mozambique have yet to win the COSAFA Under-17 Championship, having also finished runners-up in the inaugural edition in 1994, losing 2-1 to South Africa, and again in 2019, when Zambia beat them 2-0 in the final.

They had exited in the group stages in both 2022 and 2024, but the 2025 bronze medal has raised expectations. With home advantage and a rematch against Angola, Mozambique will be aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.