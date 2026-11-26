Malawi will hope to take the final step towards a first title when they compete at the COSAFA Under-17 Girls' Championship in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-11, 2026, having reached the decider for the first time last year.

They have been drawn in Group C alongside former champions South Africa and Botswana, with the Young Scorchers looking to build on the silver medal they claimed at the 2025 tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

Under coach Chisomo Nkhoma, Malawi made a flying start in 2025 with a 3-0 victory over hosts Namibia. An own goal gave them the lead before Ethel Tambala and Faluna Umali added to the scoreline.

They followed that with a 6-0 success against Comoros to finish top of Group A. Umali completed a hat-trick, Alinafe Nyirenda scored twice and Cecilia Mzima was also on target.

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Malawi then faced Mozambique in the semi-finals and secured a 1-0 victory through a late goal from Talandira Kachala. It took the country into its first final, improving on the bronze medal won when Malawi hosted the competition in 2022.

The final proved a step too far as Zambia raced into a 3-0 half-time lead and went on to retain their crown. Nevertheless, Malawi finished with three victories from four games, 10 goals scored and only three conceded, and received the tournament's Fair Play Award.

Umali led Malawi's scorers with four goals, while Nyirenda netted twice. The run was a significant improvement on their 2024 group-stage exit in Johannesburg, where they lost 4-2 to South Africa and Madagascar before finishing with a 6-1 victory over Namibia.

Malawi made their debut in the regional Under-17 girls' competition in 2022 and immediately won a medal, thrashing Botswana 9-0 in the third-place play-off. Rose Kadzere took the Golden Boot that year with eight goals.

Across their three appearances from 2022 to 2025, Malawi have played 11 matches, recording six wins, one draw and four defeats, with 44 goals scored and 18 conceded.

The challenge in Maputo will be formidable, with South Africa among their group rivals, but Malawi have shown they can challenge the region's leading teams and will be eager to turn last year's silver into gold.

MALAWITournament finishes:2019 - Did not enter

2020 - Did not enter

2021 - Did not enter

2022 - Third

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2023 - Not played

2024 - Group Stages

2025 - Runners-up

All-time match record:P W D L GF GA11 6 1 4 44 18

Biggest victory: 12-0 vs Namibia (Group Stage, 05/12/2022)

Biggest defeat: 1-4 vs South Africa (Group Stage, 01/12/2022)

ALL-TIME GOALSCORERS8 goals - Rose Kadzere

6 - Faith Chinzimu, Faluna Umali

4 - Leticia Chinyamula

3 - Jean Fyson

2 - Sarah Mulimbika, Asimenye Mwanyongo, Alinafe Nyirenda

1 - Anna Baziliyo, Talandira Chinyamvula, Fatima Lali, Linda Manda, Mary Mbalangwe, Chikondi Mgodi, Victoria Mkwala, Talandira Kachala, Cecilia Mzima, Ethel Tambala

Own goal - Renalda Hangula (Namibia)