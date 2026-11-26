Zambia will bid to retain the Boys' and Girls' crowns at the CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier when the 2026 edition takes place in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, from 4-6 December.

Nine nations will take part in the fifth edition of the Under-15 competition, with Zambia arriving as champions in both categories after ending South Africa's three-year dominance with a historic double at the 2025 qualifier in Stellenbosch.

The 2025 tournament at the Idas Valley Sports Complex saw both Zambian sides win every match. The Boys opened with a 4-1 victory over Eswatini and a 6-0 win against Comoros to top Group B, before defeating Malawi 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Hosts South Africa took the lead in the Boys' final through Nasri Idris, but Michael Chalinda equalised before the interval and Maxen Msimuko scored the winner in the second half to give Zambia a 2-1 triumph. The Boys finished with 15 goals scored and just two conceded.

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Msimuko was named Player of the Tournament, Charles Sitali claimed the Golden Boot with four goals and goalkeeper Christopher Wamudila received the Golden Glove award.

Zambia's Girls were even more emphatic, starting with victories over Eswatini (6-0) and Comoros (11-0) in the group stage, before defeating Malawi 2-0 in the semi-finals. They went into the final having scored 19 goals without conceding.

Matildah Hambulo then scored the only goal in a 1-0 final victory over South Africa as the Girls completed Zambia's double. They ended the tournament with 20 goals and four clean sheets. Hilda Kangwa was named Player of the Tournament and Winfridah Mutale won the Golden Glove.

Those victories made Zambia the first country other than South Africa to win either zonal title. The hosts had claimed both championships in Malawi in 2022, Zimbabwe in 2023 and Namibia in 2024, but Zambia finally broke their hold on the competition.

Zambia did not enter the inaugural 2022 event in Lilongwe, when individual schools represented their countries. Their first participation came in Harare in 2023, but late arrivals forced both the Boys and Girls to forfeit their opening two matches.

The Boys recovered to defeat Angola 2-1 before losing 2-1 to Madagascar, while the Girls beat Angola 8-0 and Madagascar 3-0. Neither side reached the final despite those encouraging performances.

Travel difficulties again affected Zambia in Walvis Bay in 2024. The Boys forfeited their first fixture against Lesotho but then defeated Namibia 1-0, Malawi 3-0 and Eswatini 1-0 to reach the final, where they drew 1-1 with South Africa before losing 4-2 on penalties. The Girls forfeited all three group matches.

Across their three appearances from 2023 to 2025, Zambia's Boys have played 13 matches, winning eight, drawing one and losing four, with 24 goals scored and 15 conceded. The Girls have recorded six wins and five defeats in 11 matches, scoring 31 goals and conceding 15. These figures include matches awarded to opponents as walkovers.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship combines competitive Under-15 football with education, safeguarding and youth development. The winners of the 2026 regional qualifier will qualify for the 2027 continental finals and receive prize money earmarked for schools development.

Zambia have been drawn alongside Botswana and Zimbabwe in Group B of both competitions in Saldanha Bay. After their breakthrough in Stellenbosch, they will be determined to show that the 2025 double was the start of a sustained challenge rather than a one-off success.

ZAMBIA'S PAST FINISHES

Year Boys Girls 2022 Did not enter Did not enter 2023 Group stage Group stage 2024 Runners-up Group stage 2025 Winners Winners

ZAMBIA'S OVERALL RECORD

BOYS

P W D L GF GA 13 8 1 4 24 15

GIRLS

P W D L GF GA 11 6 0 5 31 15

ZAMBIA'S RECORD BY YEAR

BOYS

Year P W D L GF GA 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 2023 4 1 0 3 3 9 2024 5 3 1 1 6 4 2025 4 4 0 0 15 2 TOTAL 13 8 1 4 24 15

GIRLS

Year P W D L GF GA 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 2023 4 2 0 2 11 6 2024 3 0 0 3 0 9 2025 4 4 0 0 20 0 TOTAL 11 6 0 5 31 15

Note: Zambia did not enter in 2022. The Boys' and Girls' matches against Namibia and South Africa in 2023, the Boys' match against Lesotho in 2024 and all three Girls' matches in 2024 were awarded 3-0 to the opposition as walkovers. They are included in these records. The 2024 Boys' final, decided on penalties, is counted as a draw.

ZAMBIA'S RECORD AGAINST OPPONENTS

BOYS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 1 1 0 0 2 1 Comoros 1 1 0 0 6 0 Eswatini 2 2 0 0 5 1 Lesotho 1 0 0 1 0 3 Madagascar 1 0 0 1 1 2 Malawi 2 2 0 0 6 0 Namibia 2 1 0 1 1 3 South Africa 3 1 1 1 3 5 TOTAL 13 8 1 4 24 15

GIRLS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 1 1 0 0 8 0 Comoros 1 1 0 0 11 0 Eswatini 1 1 0 0 6 0 Lesotho 1 0 0 1 0 3 Madagascar 1 1 0 0 3 0 Malawi 2 1 0 1 2 3 Namibia 2 0 0 2 0 6 South Africa 2 1 0 1 1 3 TOTAL 11 6 0 5 31 15

ZAMBIA'S PAST RESULTS

BOYS - 2022Did not enter

BOYS - 2023

Zambia 0-3 Namibia*

South Africa 3-0 Zambia*

Angola 1-2 Zambia

Zambia 1-2 Madagascar

BOYS - 2024

Zambia 0-3 Lesotho*

Namibia 0-1 Zambia

Zambia 3-0 Malawi

Zambia 1-0 Eswatini

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Zambia 1-1 South Africa - South Africa won 4-2 on penalties (Final)

BOYS - 2025

Zambia 4-1 Eswatini

Zambia 6-0 Comoros

Zambia 3-0 Malawi (Semi-final)

South Africa 1-2 Zambia (Final)

GIRLS - 2022

Did not enter

GIRLS - 2023

Zambia 0-3 Namibia*

South Africa 3-0 Zambia*

Angola 0-8 Zambia

Zambia 3-0 Madagascar

GIRLS - 2024

Zambia 0-3 Lesotho*

Namibia 3-0 Zambia*

Malawi 3-0 Zambia*

GIRLS - 2025

Zambia 6-0 Eswatini

Zambia 11-0 Comoros

Zambia 2-0 Malawi (Semi-final)

South Africa 0-1 Zambia (Final)

*Awarded as 3-0 walkovers because Zambia did not fulfil the fixtures: Boys and Girls 2023 v Namibia and South Africa; Boys 2024 v Lesotho; Girls 2024 v Lesotho, Namibia and Malawi. Matches decided on penalties are recorded as draws.