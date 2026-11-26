Maputo — Pedro Cossa, chairman of Mozambique's Stock Exchange (BVM), has announced that his institution is working in order to enable citizens to access the capital market via their mobile phones, as part of efforts to broaden public participation in financing the national economy.

This initiative addresses a challenge issued by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo to "put the stock exchange in the pockets of the Mozambican people."

According to Cossa, the challenge has been accepted and "the Stock Exchange has adopted this directive as a priority and is working to ensure that every Mozambican, regardless of where they live, can learn about the capital market and participate in it using their mobile phone."

Speaking on Wednesday, in Matutuine district, southern Maputo province, at the opening of the 29th Annual Conference of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Cossa noted that the conference serves as an opportunity for African stock exchanges to share experiences and establish partnerships that contribute to market integration, digital transformation, financial inclusion, and the financing of businesses.

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Cossa expressed his gratitude to the Mozambican government, partners, and the institutions involved in organizing the event, noting that hosting the conference in Mozambique also reflects a commitment to strengthening cooperation among the continent's stock exchanges.

The conference - which stock exchange executives, regulators, representatives from central securities depositories, investors, and development partners from various African countries - is being held under the motto "Connecting Markets, Driving the Future."