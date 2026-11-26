Dhusamareb — The head of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamud Moallim Abdulle, arrived in the central city of Dhusamareb on Wednesday ahead of a national forum on humanitarian affairs.

Abdulle is leading a delegation to the Country Humanitarian Forum (CHF), which will officially open in the Galmudug state capital on November 26, 2026.

The delegation was welcomed by Galmudug government ministers, regional and district officials and members of the local community.

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The forum is expected to bring together representatives of Somalia's federal government, regional administrations, humanitarian organisations and international partners to discuss the country's humanitarian situation and ways to strengthen emergency response mechanisms.

This year's meeting is being held under the theme "Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Building, Strengthening Emergency Response, Water Security and Climate Change Adaptation in Somalia".

Discussions will focus on improving disaster preparedness, strengthening humanitarian response, ensuring water security and building communities' resilience to the effects of climate change.

The gathering is also expected to provide an opportunity for government institutions, regional administrations and humanitarian partners to strengthen coordination and cooperation in responding to emergencies.

Somalia regularly faces climate-related emergencies, including droughts and floods, which place pressure on vulnerable communities and humanitarian response systems.

Abdulle thanked Galmudug's leadership and residents for welcoming his delegation, while praising the regional administration for hosting and organising the forum.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to improve its capacity to anticipate and respond to natural disasters, while strengthening cooperation between government agencies and humanitarian partners.