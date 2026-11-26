Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday opened the ninth National Economic Policy Forum, saying the country must move beyond economic practices shaped by decades of civil conflict and build an economy driven by peace, stability and private investment.

The forum, organised by the National Economic Council under the theme "Transitioning to a Peace Economy", brought together economists, business leaders, government officials and researchers to discuss Somalia's economic future.

Discussions focused on how economies emerge and expand during periods of peace, particularly as state institutions become stronger. Studies presented at the gathering indicated that Somalia had entered a phase of transition towards such an economic model.

Hamza said the country needed to abandon practices inherited from the civil war era and align its commercial and economic systems with international standards.

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He pointed to changes in the security situation in Mogadishu as an indication of progress, recalling that the capital had 65 illegal checkpoints when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud first took office.

"When President Hassan Sheikh first assumed office, there were 65 checkpoints in the city. When you look at where we came from and where we are today, it gives you great hope. We are moving forward, although not at the pace we wanted, but we are heading in the right direction," Hamza said.

The prime minister also highlighted the government's National Transformation Plan and the president's Vision 2060 as key frameworks for shaping the country's long-term economic prospects.

He said the government aimed to create 160,000 jobs within a relatively short period, with private businesses and a free-market economy expected to play a leading role in generating employment opportunities.

Hamza said the government's responsibility was to establish favourable conditions for economic growth by supporting investment, strengthening institutions and creating an environment in which businesses could operate and expand.

The forum comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its institutions and expand economic opportunities after decades of conflict, with policymakers increasingly focusing on the relationship between security, governance and private-sector development.