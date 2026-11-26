Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation on Wednesday, meeting ministry officials and representatives of farmers to discuss challenges facing the country's agricultural sector.

The visit was aimed at assessing the ministry's operations and the services it provides to the public, according to a statement from the presidency.

During a meeting with officials and farmers' representatives, Mohamud listened to complaints and recommendations on how to increase domestic agricultural production and ease difficulties farmers face in bringing their produce to market.

The discussions focused on ways to encourage local crop production and address obstacles affecting farmers' access to markets, as Somalia seeks to strengthen its domestic economy and agricultural output.

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Mohamud told business representatives that the federal government remained committed to supporting commercial activities, protecting private-sector investment and creating a business environment in which traders could operate safely and transparently.

He also stressed the need to strike a balance between maintaining national security and facilitating the movement of goods and commercial activities.

The president said creating a secure and supportive environment for businesses was important to ensuring that traders could carry out their activities without unnecessary obstacles.

Agriculture is an important sector for Somalia's economy and livelihoods, with farmers facing challenges related to production, infrastructure and access to markets.

The presidency did not provide further details on specific measures or commitments agreed during the meeting.