Addis Abeba — A member of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives has urged the government to introduce a permanent legal framework criminalizing Ethiopians accused of collaborating with Egypt to undermine the country's sovereignty, amid escalating regional tensions and growing diplomatic friction over Red Sea access.

MP Kejela Merdassa made the proposal while questioning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on regional peace and security, Ethiopia's quest for maritime access, and the activities of Egypt and Eritrea. He called on the executive to prepare legislation that could be submitted to parliament for approval, arguing that individuals who accept support or assignments from Egypt to destabilize Ethiopia should be held accountable for treason.

"There must be a permanent legal framework that holds domestic traitors who collaborate with Egypt to attack Ethiopia accountable for the crime of treason," Kejela said.

He accused Egypt of pursuing an undeclared war against Ethiopia, alleging that Cairo was seeking to prevent the country from securing its water rights, particularly over the Blue Nile, Baro-Akobo and Tekeze rivers, while also opposing Ethiopia's efforts to obtain access to the sea and the Red Sea.

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Kejela alleged that domestic actors were receiving training, logistical, financial, security and moral support from Egypt to undermine Ethiopia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. He did not identify the individuals or groups he accused of collaborating with Egypt.

The MP also questioned the government's progress in pursuing maritime access through what he described as a legal and natural process, asking what stage the effort had reached and what support parliament and other stakeholders were expected to provide.

His remarks come as Ethiopia's pursuit of Red Sea access increasingly intersects with regional security tensions and diplomatic alignments. Egypt has intensified coordination with Eritrea and Sudan on Red Sea security and regional sovereignty, with trilateral talks held on November 21 and subsequent Egyptian-Sudanese discussions on reconstruction and opposing Red Sea militarization.

The diplomatic coordination unfolds against renewed tensions along the Ethiopia-Eritrea border, where reports of military buildup and clashes near Badme in mid-November have heightened concerns over a possible inter-state escalation. The two countries' strained relations have also been shaped by competing regional security interests, allegations of support for armed actors, and Ethiopia's renewed push for sovereign maritime access.

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Kejela described Eritrea as being governed by an "authoritarian regime backed by Egypt", arguing that its political system and instability posed a "persistent threat" to neighboring Ethiopia. He likened the relationship to "a cactus living next to a thorny bush," invoking an Amharic proverb to describe the friction of living alongside a hostile neighbor.

He called on Abiy's administration to take a leading role in shaping regional peace and security, while pursuing what he described as a new chapter of mutual prosperity between the peoples of Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Other parliamentarians raised concerns over insecurity, civilian killings and displacement across several regions, alongside mounting international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement as tensions in the Horn of Africa intensify. AS