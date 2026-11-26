Addis Abeba — Two Members of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR) have raised concerns over escalating human rights violations, civilian killings and displacement in several parts of Ethiopia, questioning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about his government's response during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Abiy appeared before the House during the fourth regular session of the first working year of the 7th Parliament, where lawmakers are raising questions on a range of political, security and economic issues.

The prime minister is responding to the concerns and questions raised by MPs.

Dr. Aweke Hamzaye, an MP representing the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA), said human rights violations had reached a deeply concerning level, citing findings by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

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He said citizens' right to life remained precarious, with killings, maiming and looting attributed to government forces, locally operating armed groups, various factions and what he described as anti-peace elements. He warned that the violence had severely disrupted civilian life and threatened communities' existence.

Aweke identified several affected areas, including parts of the Amhara region; Wollega, Arsi and Moyale in Oromia; Sodo and Abeshge in the Central Ethiopia region; and areas along the borders between the Koore and Burji zones of the South Ethiopia region and West Guji in Oromia.

Focusing on the Koore community, the MP said residents had faced existential threats over the past 11 years due to repeated attacks by "extremist militants". He argued that despite repeated appeals to parliament and the federal government, the violence had continued, with attacks reported in recent days and at the time of his address.

"Why has the government neglected this issue while this small population of Koore people has been continuously invaded and massacred for 11 consecutive years, putting their very existence at risk? What is the future hope and fate of these people?" he asked, urging the government to address what he described as an existential threat to the community and wider security challenges in the affected areas.

Another MP, Gebremeskel Ademe of the Amhara Democratic Movement (ADM), questioned the government's handling of insecurity in Amhara, Oromia, Tigray and neighbouring areas, citing recurring killings and displacement in Arsi.

He recalled what he described as a "horrific massacre" and displacement of civilians in Arsi in October 2026, saying repeated attacks had continued to leave residents seeking protection and assistance.

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Calling on the prime minister to look beyond official government statements and examine the administration's structure in affected areas, Gebremeskel argued that "internal thorns" (saboteurs within) could undermine efforts to address external threats.

"You should examine your government's structure in the area!" he told the prime minister, stressing that government legitimacy and public trust were essential to state-building.

He asked what measures the government would take to facilitate the return of displaced residents, ensure their legal protection, investigate the perpetrators and take swift legal action.

Other MPs raised questions concerning the progress of the Bishoftu International Airport project, Ethiopia's economic growth and tax reforms, corruption, urban development, tourism mega-projects and diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

Lawmakers also sought explanations on the government's plans to address persistent insecurity and ensure that economic growth is sustained amid continuing conflict and displacement. AS