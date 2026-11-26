New York — One year after the release of Tunisian political commentator and lawyer Sonia Dahmani, the Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Tunisian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all journalists imprisoned for their work, overturn convictions against members of the press, and end the escalating judicial harassment of independent journalists.

Dahmani was conditionally released on November 27, 2025, after spending more than 18 months behind bars over her media commentary. Despite her release, she continues to face multiple prosecutions and prison sentences under Tunisia's cybercrime Decree-Law 54, leaving her at risk of imprisonment once again.

"The release of Sonia Dahmani has not changed the reality facing journalists in Tunisia: reporting critically on those in power can still land you in prison. Journalists remain behind bars, others are handed prison sentences, and the threat of prosecution hangs over anyone who dares to speak out," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Tunisian authorities cannot claim progress on press freedom while using the courts as a weapon against independent journalism. They must free all journalists jailed for their work and end this relentless judicial harassment."

Journalists Zied el-Heni, Mourad Zghidi, Borhen Bsaies, and Mohamed Yousfi remain behind bars amid prosecutions involving criminal, financial, and terrorism-related allegations. Blogger Hajer Awadi is also serving a 26-month prison sentence over her social media commentary.

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Beyond those imprisoned, journalists and commentators including Ghassen Ben Khalifa, Haythem el-Mekki, Khaoula Boukrim, Hamza Belloumi, and Insaf Boughdiri face prison sentences, ongoing prosecutions, or the threat of arrest, demonstrating how judicial harassment continues to restrict press freedom even outside prison walls.

Since President Kais Saied consolidated power in July 2021, Tunisian authorities have increasingly relied on Decree-Law 54, the Telecommunications Code, and criminal and counterterrorism legislation to prosecute journalists over their reporting and commentary. These prosecutions have contributed to a climate of fear and self-censorship, undermining Tunisia's commitments to freedom of expression and press freedom.

CPJ calls on Tunisian authorities to:

Immediately and unconditionally release all journalists imprisoned for their work.

Drop all pending charges and overturn convictions against journalists and commentators prosecuted for their reporting or peaceful expression.

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Reform and end the misuse of repressive legislation to silence independent journalism, including Decree-Law 54, the Telecommunications Code, and broadly worded criminal and counterterrorism provisions.