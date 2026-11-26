The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to reinstate Senegal as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has triggered strong reactions from Nigerian football administrators and stakeholders, with some describing the ruling as a major embarrassment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and a defining test of its credibility.

Former chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, said the verdict had far-reaching implications for both CAF and CAS, warning that the continental body's leadership could face questions over the controversial decision to strip Senegal of the title.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sports, Gara Gombe described the ruling as a defining moment for CAS, arguing that its authority, neutrality and credibility as the highest adjudicating body in global sports would depend largely on its ability to enforce its decisions.

He noted that international institutions often faced challenges when their decisions conflicted with the interests of member countries, adding that the Senegal-Morocco dispute would test the willingness of football authorities to respect the jurisdiction of CAS.

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"If this stands, that means the authority in global sports affairs as the policeman or the Supreme Court of global sports affairs is then assured and sealed, because this is a serious test case for CAS," he said.

Gara Gombe warned that any failure to enforce the ruling could undermine the court's legitimacy and credibility in international sports administration.

Turning his attention to CAF, he described the development as an embarrassment for the continental governing body, insisting that the decision to overturn the outcome of the final could have serious consequences for its leadership.

He argued that if CAF's decision to award the title to Morocco had been overturned, those responsible should be held accountable, adding that calls for resignation, including at the presidential level, might not be out of place.

Also reacting, former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ambassador Fanny Amun, criticised the haste with which the decision to reverse Senegal's victory was taken, describing it as a controversial precedent for football administration.

Amun, who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sports, said football administrators must exercise caution when making decisions with far-reaching consequences, particularly after a match has been concluded and a winner declared on the pitch.

He argued that although there might have been lapses during the final, CAF should have handled the matter more carefully rather than take a decision that generated widespread controversy.

"Some decisions you don't take in haste. The reversal of the AFCON victory is controversial forever. This one is not a good reference point," he said.

The former NFF scribe maintained that Senegal had already secured victory on the pitch and celebrated as champions before the subsequent administrative decision to hand the title to Morocco.

He likened the controversy to football moments that become permanent reference points in the history of the game, arguing that administrators should understand the implications of overturning decisions after matches have been concluded.

Amun added that the experience should serve as a lesson to football administrators on the need to avoid hasty decisions, irrespective of their perceived competence or authority.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Initiative, Prince Harrison Jalla, described CAF's initial decision to award the trophy to Morocco as a shameful development that had embarrassed African football.

Jalla said African football stakeholders and supporters had widely condemned what he described as boardroom politics, insisting that Senegal were the rightful champions based on the outcome of the match.

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He maintained that the CAS ruling had reinforced the principle that decisions taken by referees during football matches should be respected.

"It's a shame and embarrassment to CAF as a continental body, but African football stakeholders and fans outrightly condemned the CAF shameful decision to hand the AFCON trophy to Morocco in their boardroom politics. Senegal are the true champions on the field of play," he said.

On whether Morocco would be required to return the trophy following the CAS verdict, Jalla expressed uncertainty, questioning whether Senegal had returned the trophy to CAF after the initial decision.

The reactions come amid renewed scrutiny of CAF's handling of the dispute, with the CAS ruling restoring Senegal's status as 2025 AFCON champions and raising fresh questions about decision-making and accountability within African football administration.