Nigeria has intensified preparations for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards as Lagos prepares to host the continent's leading football personalities on December 2.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, will mark the return of the prestigious awards to Lagos for the first time since 2014.

The National Sports Commission (NSC), Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other stakeholders are working to ensure a successful hosting of the event, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the NSC Director-General.

The organising committee, led by Dr Ademola Olajire, is coordinating preparations for the ceremony, which is expected to attract leading African footballers, coaches, club representatives, national team officials, administrators and other prominent figures in the global football community.

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Attention will also be on the contest for the Men's Player of the Year award, with five players shortlisted for the continent's most prestigious individual football honour.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari will compete with Senegalese duo Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye for the award.

Hakimi, the reigning African Player of the Year, will be seeking to retain his crown, while former winner Mané is aiming for another triumph.

Diaz, Saibari and Gueye, meanwhile, will be hoping to claim the award for the first time.

The NSC said Nigeria's hosting of the ceremony would provide an opportunity to showcase the country's organisational capacity, hospitality and cultural heritage to a continental and international audience.

Beyond recognising individual excellence, the awards will celebrate the achievements of players, coaches, clubs and national teams whose performances have shaped African football over the past year.

The return of the ceremony to Lagos after 12 years is also expected to further highlight Nigeria's place in the organisation of major international sporting events.

The NSC expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the various stakeholders would deliver a memorable ceremony for African football.