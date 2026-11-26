Football stakeholders in Nigeria have expressed disappointment that FIFA President Gianni Infantino failed to inspect the long-delayed FIFA Goal Projects at Ogborodu in Delta State and Kebbi State during his recent visit to the country.

Infantino was in Nigeria for the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Abuja but left without visiting the two facilities, whose delayed completion has continued to raise questions over the implementation of FIFA-funded football development projects.

During his visit, the FIFA president commissioned a remodelled stadium in Warri, Delta State, and inspected the FIFA Forward Project being executed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, his decision to overlook the Ogborodu and Kebbi projects has drawn criticism from football enthusiasts, who believe his visit presented an opportunity to assess their progress and address concerns surrounding their completion.

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The two projects were conceived to strengthen Nigeria's football infrastructure and provide improved facilities for the development of the game. Their prolonged delay has, however, generated concerns among stakeholders over accountability and the utilisation of funds provided through FIFA's development programmes.

A football enthusiast, James Pam, described Infantino's failure to visit the sites or publicly address their status as disappointing.

"I'm very surprised that the FIFA President was in Nigeria and we did not hear him saying anything about how the funds released for the Goal Projects are being judiciously utilised. Does that mean that FIFA money should not be accounted for?" Pam queried.

Another football follower, Ebuka Chukwuemeka, who witnessed Infantino's inspection of the FIFA Forward Project at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, also questioned the absence of an opportunity for the media to engage the FIFA president on the projects.

"Even at the Abuja Stadium, where he visited and inspected the FIFA Forward Project, NFF officials did not allow him to speak to the media so that journalists would not ask questions that could expose them," Chukwuemeka alleged.

The stakeholders argued that inspections of the Ogborodu and Kebbi sites would have provided an opportunity to establish the actual state of the projects, assess outstanding work and determine the responsibilities of those involved in their execution.

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They also called for greater transparency in the implementation of FIFA-funded infrastructure projects, insisting that financial support for football development must translate into completed facilities that benefit the game.

For them, Infantino's visit would have been more meaningful if it had included an assessment of the two outstanding Goal Projects and a clear explanation of the steps being taken to ensure their completion.

The concerns have renewed calls for the NFF to provide Nigerians with an update on the projects, including their current status, the funds released and a realistic timeline for completion.