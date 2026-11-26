Kilimanjaro — HEALTH experts have called for stronger emergency and critical care services in health facilities to improve the management of life-threatening conditions and prevent avoidable deaths.

They said timely identification of critically ill patients, rapid medical interventions and regular monitoring were essential in stabilising patients and improving their chances of survival.

The Goodwill Ambassador of the non-governmental organisation Essential Emergency and Critical Care (EECC), Dr Richard Venn, made the remarks during a leadership workshop for healthcare specialists held recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

He said emergency units played a crucial role in assessing patients, determining the severity of their conditions and prioritising urgent cases, including heart attacks, strokes, severe infections and major trauma.

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"Emergency units quickly assess patients by severity, prioritise urgent cases and enable health specialists to begin immediate resuscitation, thereby saving lives," he said.

Dr Venn, an anaesthesiologist and intensive care specialist from the United Kingdom (UK), said the workshop was part of EECC programmes aimed at ensuring that critically ill patients received quality and efficient emergency and critical care services in health facilities worldwide.

He said the organisation's interventions focused on strengthening emergency medical departments (EMDs) and intensive care units (ICUs), while improving healthcare professionals' capacity to respond to life-threatening conditions.

He added that essential emergency and critical care involved life-saving actions such as timely recognition of critical illness, early calls for assistance, frequent patient reassessments and appropriate initial interventions.

"These measures increase the capacity to save lives and ensure that critically ill patients receive essential emergency and critical care in health facilities worldwide, so that no patient dies from a cause that such interventions could prevent," he said.

For her part, EECC Champion Dr Elsie Hunter, a UK-based resident anaesthesiologist, said one of the workshop's objectives was to develop competent healthcare professionals, particularly those working in emergency and intensive care units.

She said critical illness remained a major global health challenge, with more than 50 million people becoming critically ill worldwide and approximately 10 million dying from such conditions.

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The figures, she said, underscored the importance of strengthening emergency and critical care services in all health facilities.

Dr Hunter explained that EECC units enabled healthcare professionals to monitor patients' vital signs regularly, identify deterioration promptly and provide appropriate treatment before conditions became more severe.

"Through EECC units, vital signs are measured frequently so that any deterioration in a patient's condition is identified promptly. This enables health professionals to provide appropriate treatment, helping patients recover and return to their families," she said.

Officially opening the workshop, Kilimanjaro Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Jairy Khanga, said the regional government was continuing with initiatives to improve emergency services as part of broader efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery across the country.

He commended the organisers and facilitators, including the Foundation for Community Transformation Kilimanjaro (FTK), the Association of Anaesthesia Specialists from Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH), TPC Hospital and Medtech Trust, for complementing government efforts to improve healthcare in collaboration with other stakeholders, including the private sector.

Dr Khanga said training healthcare leaders, particularly those working in high-pressure environments such as emergency and intensive care units, was essential in improving their ability to manage complex medical emergencies.