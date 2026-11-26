They called for more assistive devices such as wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, walking sticks, hearing aids, spectacles and Braille materials

Hundreds of people marched in KuGompo (formerly East London) on Wednesday to raise awareness about the need for more assistive devices, such as wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, walking sticks, hearing aids, spectacles and Braille materials. They want the province to provide such devices.

The marchers also called for more sign language interpreters at courts, police stations, hospitals, schools and other public services.

The march started at the offices of Disabled People of South Africa, a non-profit organisation, and proceeded to Frere Hospital.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Various organisations, including the Deaf Federation of South Africa, the SA National Council for the Blind, REHAB, Autism SA, Epilepsy SA and Down Syndrome SA, joined the march.

They called for an end to stigmatisation and discrimination, and for the removal of unfair barriers to economic opportunities.

They called on provincial health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to commit to one major outreach campaign per district per quarter and to record and state what rehabilitation services were delivered.

"We have a serious problem with the shortage of these [assistive] devices in the province," said Eastern Cape Disabled People of South Africa manager Mncedisi Nkotha. "Some children start schooling very late because they are not getting them in time."

"I waited for five years for a prosthetic leg. I was able to buy myself one after I had started working and had medical aid. Some people wait up to ten years for an assistive device. We have found that for some the device is not suitable, and they have to wait again to get the correct one," said Nkotha.

A source at Frere Hospital said most assistive devices are produced and repaired there. Recipients must be transported from their local hospitals to Frere for fittings, and there is a backlog.

Wheelchair user Nokuthula Tsawu said she participated in the march to show that she could make the three-kilometre trip in her wheelchair.

"Disabled persons also get affected by gender-based violence and, like everyone else, go to a police station. When you get there, you find that there's no sign language interpreter to help you report the case. Even in hospitals you don't find such services," said Tsawu.

Another wheelchair user, Babalo Bashman from Mdantsane, said he has to hire a car because public transport does not cater for him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Marchers handed a memorandum to Dr Nozipho Jaxa, manager overseeing provincial hospitals. Jaxa said Capa will respond by 15 January.