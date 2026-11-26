Two Nigerians reportedly arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged trafficking of hashish and amphetamine in the Riyadh region may face the death penalty if they are convicted, as the laws against such crimes are harsh in the kingdom.

The arrests of the two Nigerians, whose identities were not disclosed, were carried out by patrols of the General Directorate of Mujahideen, which reportedly apprehended the two men for allegedly promoting the narcotic substances.

The arrests come amid continued anti-drug operations by Saudi authorities targeting individuals suspected of trafficking and promoting narcotic substances across the kingdom.

Saudi newspaper Ajil reported on Wednesday that the suspects were also found with pills subject to medical regulation.

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"The patrols of the General Directorate of Mujahideen in the Riyadh region were able to arrest two violators of the border security system of Nigerian nationality for promoting the two narcotic substances, hashish and amphetamine, and pills subject to medical circulation regulation," the newspaper reported.

The suspects had been arrested and handed over to the relevant authorities after legal procedures were initiated against them.

"They were arrested, legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the competent authority," Ajil stated.

The General Directorate of Mujahideen also urged members of the public to report suspected drug smugglers and dealers, providing designated emergency numbers for different parts of the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is known to have executed drug traffickers and other offenders, and the number appears to be increasing in recent years.