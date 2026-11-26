Community leaders in Lafia Emirate, Nasarawa State, have commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for foiling a midnight kidnap attempt in the Isa Mustapha Agwai area of Lafia metropolis, following a swift response that forced the suspected abductors to flee.

The operation, which involved an exchange of gunfire between DSS operatives and the suspected kidnappers, resulted in the arrest of three suspects in connection with the attempted abduction.

The community leaders described the intervention as timely and reassuring, saying the quick response of the security operatives had strengthened residents' confidence in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Chief Yahaya Mohammed, Mai-angwa of Farin Kasa community, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, said the suspected kidnappers invaded the community shortly after midnight, prompting residents to alert the DSS.

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He said the operatives arrived within minutes of receiving the distress call and engaged the attackers in a gun battle.

Some unidentified gunmen invaded our community and attempted to kidnap residents. We immediately alerted DSS operatives, who swiftly arrived at the scene. The operatives exchanged gunfire with the abductors," he said.

Mohammed said the intervention restored hope among residents, particularly as the operation received support from local vigilantes.

He also acknowledged the collaboration between security agencies and community-based security groups, describing it as essential to tackling criminal activities in the state.

The community leader urged security agencies to ensure that everyone arrested in connection with the incident is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the DSS has taken three suspects into custody over the foiled attack. They were identified as Hassan Musa, 19; Muhammada Sani Idris, 20; and Sale Umaru Zangba, 47.

Zangba, a cleaner at a primary healthcare centre in the area, allegedly confessed to treating one of the suspects who sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

A security source said the arrests formed part of the DSS's sustained efforts to disrupt kidnapping networks and prevent attacks on communities across Nasarawa State.

The source recalled that barely three weeks earlier, DSS operatives arrested a suspected arms courier, identified as Bello Abdullahi, who was allegedly on his way to deliver weapons to bandits in Kebbi State.

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The agency also reportedly arrested a suspected kidnapper while he was collecting ransom from a female resident in Nasarawa State.

The latest arrests, according to the source, underscore ongoing efforts by security operatives to dismantle criminal networks and make communities safer.

"These suspects, like others, will face the full wrath of the law," the source said.