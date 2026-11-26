Nairobi — The High Court has barred the Ministry of Health from operationalising an Ebola-related facility at Laikipia Airbase until the government discloses key documents detailing its establishment, safety measures and regulatory approvals.

The court gave the government 45 days to release agreements, safety assessments and other records relating to the project, citing the need for transparency and compliance with constitutional requirements.

The documents include agreements and memoranda of understanding between the government and other parties involved in the project, public health assessments, environmental impact studies, biosafety evaluations and security reports.

The Ministry of Health has also been directed to disclose whether it obtained the necessary approvals from Parliament, regulatory authorities and the relevant county governments.

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The court further sought details of protocols governing the admission, isolation, handling and treatment of individuals suspected of having Ebola or those exposed to the virus.

The ruling follows consolidated constitutional petitions challenging the establishment of the facility over concerns about public safety, transparency and possible violations of residents' fundamental rights.

In its determination, the court found that the Ministry of Health had violated Article 35(3) of the Constitution by failing to provide information requested by the petitioners.

The judge also underscored the importance of public participation under Article 10, noting that it is a constitutional requirement, particularly where government decisions have significant implications for affected communities.

The court questioned the establishment of the facility in Laikipia County without adequately informing residents about its purpose, operational framework and safety arrangements.

It rejected the expectation that communities should rely solely on government assurances without being provided with documentary evidence demonstrating that their concerns and welfare had been considered.

The petitioners had argued that the project raised constitutional concerns touching on the rights to life, healthcare, fair administrative action and access to justice.

While recognising the government's responsibility to protect the country against public health emergencies, including Ebola outbreaks, the court maintained that emergency preparedness and cooperation with international partners do not exempt public institutions from constitutional obligations.

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Consequently, the Ministry of Health has been prohibited from undertaking further works or operationalising the facility until it complies with the disclosure requirements.

The government must also obtain the court's certification confirming compliance with the orders before proceeding with the project.

The ruling places the Ministry of Health under pressure to demonstrate that the proposed facility meets constitutional, regulatory and public safety requirements before it can begin operations.